MAGA Congresswoman Slammed For ‘Hateful’ Halloween Costume

Controversial congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been slammed for a “disgusting” ICE-themed Halloween costume.

In photos that circulated on social media, the Republican is wearing a sombrero, while her boyfriend, real estate broker Kyle Pearcy, is dressed as an ICE officer at a party in Loveland, Colorado last Friday.

Boebert, 38, is holding a sign that reads “Mexican Word of the Day: Juicy. Tell me if juicy ICE coming.”

What do you think of the costume @RepBoebert wore to a Halloween party in Windsor. Her date was dressed as an ICE officer.

A person who attended the party told ABC News, “It is the most disgusting thing I have ever seen. Even the conservatives (at the party) were in shock. People avoided them.”

There has been strong reaction to Boebert’s outfit, however the Colorado congresswoman’s office declined to apologize.

“It’s a Halloween costume,” her office said in a statement to ABC News. “Tell our Senators to vote for the CR and open the government. They are choosing to let millions of American families suffer.”

However Latinos in Colorado called out Boebert’s choice of attire and hurtful sign.

“She should be ashamed of herself,” Stacy Suniga, the president of the Latino Coalition of Weld County, Colorado, told the Boulder Daily Camera.

“Though I believe she is incapable of any emotion that generates human decency. Her bigotry and ignorance are clearly evident in her chosen apparel this day.”

State Sen. Julie Gonzales, who is co-chair of the Colorado Democratic Latino Caucus, was also horrified by Boebert’s outfit, noting that the congresswoman “should know that our culture is not a costume and being bilingual is an asset, not a joke.”

Gonzales said the Latino Caucus was “outraged”, stating that Boebert “chose to mock our community, co-opt our culture, and make a sick joke while immigrant Coloradans with lawful immigration status in her own district, such as fifth-grade teacher Marina Ortiz, are being detained by ICE after doing everything that has been asked of them.”

Oritz, a teacher, was detained by ICE despite her school claiming she had legal authorization to live and work in the United States.

Trisha Calvarese, a Democrat who is running against Boebert, posted on X she wanted to “fire” the Republican.

“Lauren Boebert put more effort into a hateful Halloween party costume than she ever has into serving the people of Colorado’s 4th Congressional District,” Calvarese posted.

Lauren Boebert put more effort into a hateful Halloween party costume than she ever has into serving the people of Colorado's 4th Congressional District. I'm Trisha Calvarese, the former public servant whose going to fire her.

Boebert is no stranger to controversy. In 2021 she apologized after posting a tweet that implied that Ilhan Omar, a Muslim and a fellow member of Congress may be a suicide bomber.

“There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction,” Boebert posted. Omar replied on social media: “Saying I am a suicide bomber is no laughing matter. Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress.”

In September 2023, Boebert also apologized after being tossed out of a performance of the musical Beetlejuice, after vaping in the venue and causing a disturbance.

The incident happened during her divorce, with Boebert issuing a statement that read, “The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community,” she wrote.

“While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that.”

Last month, Boebert also raised eyebrows with an email sent to her constituents that wanted to fact check “are aliens real?”

“For decades, our government has shrouded the truth about UFOs in a veil of secrecy,” she wrote. “Strange crafts have been spotted soaring through our skies, defying the laws of physics, and yet the bureaucrats in Washington act like we’re too NAIVE to handle the facts.”

“They tell us we’re crazy like we can’t see these things flying through the air with our own eyes. I SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! The American people aren’t children to be spoon-fed half-truths or dismissed with vague excuses. We deserve to know what’s really going on up there.”