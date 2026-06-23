MAGA Curious CBS Boss Hit by Stunning Ratings Collapse

Bari Weiss’s disastrous tenure as editor-in-chief of CBS News is hitting ratings across the now Trump-friendly network.

Weiss was brought in to oversee CBS News after CBS’s new owner, David Ellison, bought her Free Press website. She had no previous experience in broadcast news television.

The dwindling viewership for CBS Evening News has been well documented since Weiss promoted Tony Dokoupil to the prestigious anchor slot, with the show regularly falling below the 4 million industry benchmark.

Now, CBS Mornings is also seeing its ratings decline, notably since the MAGA-curious Weiss fired 60 Minutes veteran Scott Pelley as part of her controversial gutting of the magazine show.

On June 3, the day Weiss fired Pelley, CBS Mornings averaged 1.8 million total viewers, including 313,000 in the key 25-54 demographic prized by advertisers, according to Nielsen ratings data obtained by Status. The day after Pelley’s firing, CBS Mornings slumped to an average of 1.59 million total viewers, 225,000 of them in the 25-54 demographic.

“CBS Mornings” is perennially in third place in the morning news-show ratings war. Michele Crowe/CBS News via Getty Images

The concerning 11 percent drop in total audience and the staggering 28 percent decline in the advertiser-coveted demographic has reportedly “alarmed” some officials at the network, according to Status.

The show regained some viewers in the following days, but CBS Mornings’ viewership from June 3 through June 14 was still down 6 percent from its year-to-date average.

The program is on track for its worst June ever, averaging just 1.7 million total viewers and 275,000 in the key demographic. It has already recorded its worst May on record and its lowest-rated quarter.

While the ratings collapse at CBS Evening News under Weiss has been a concern for months, a similar decline at CBS Mornings could prove even more damaging for the network.

Tony Dokoupil was a host on “CBS Mornings” before being promoted to the prestigious evening news slot by Bari Weiss. CBS Photo Archive/Gail Schulman/CBS via Getty Images

The morning show generates much of CBS News’ advertising revenue, meaning a drop in viewership would directly affect the network’s bottom line.

Status’ Oliver Darcy said television executives have “repeatedly” told him that CBS Mornings’ ratings “deserve far more attention than they have received thus far.”

“The morning show’s ratings troubles are yet another sign that CBS News is grappling with a broader brand image problem under Weiss. Her editorial overhaul and never-ending series of self-inflicted public relations disasters have alienated the network’s core audience, driving viewers away not only from the programs she has directly reshaped, but from other corners of the news division as well,” Darcy wrote.

“And as network executives have repeatedly stressed to me, once those viewers are gone, it is very difficult to win them back.”