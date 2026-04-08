MAGA-Curious CBS Boss Invites Pentagon Pete to Glam Event

Bari Weiss, the editor-in-chief at the now Trump-friendly CBS News, has invited Pete Hegseth to attend the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, according to a report.

The glitzy black-tie event, where journalists, cable news anchors, and other high-profile members of the media dine with top White House officials, will take place at the Washington Hilton on April 25.

Donald Trump has announced that he will attend this year’s celebration of the First Amendment for the first time as president and is expected to sit at the CBS News table.

CBS News, which has experienced dwindling viewership and mass redundancies under Weiss’s controversial tenure, has also invited the defense secretary to the WHCA dinner, according to Breaker.

Bari Weiss has been widely condemned for the changes she has overseen at the now MAGA-friendly CBS News. Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times

It is unclear whether Hegseth will join Trump at the CBS News table alongside the network’s senior White House correspondent, Weijia Jiang, who is also president of the White House Correspondents’ Association.

CBS News was one of several outlets that quit the Pentagon press corps rather than comply with Hegseth’s new rules, which severely restricted journalists’ access and coverage. The policy included demands that outlets publish only information approved by the Pentagon.

Breaker also reports that Fox News will host Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at the dinner, while The New York Post will host Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz.

The Wall Street Journal will be joined by former Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita, who in January 2026 dropped a lawsuit against the Daily Beast over an article reporting that millions of dollars had flowed into his company, Advancing Strategies LLC, while he was managing Trump’s campaign.

It is unclear if Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth will both attend the WHCD event together. The Washington Post via Getty Images

Trump has boycotted the WHCD every year he was in office. Before 2017, every president had attended the dinner at least once since it was first held in 1921.

Trump endured a traumatic moment at the event in 2011, when he attended as a guest of The Washington Post and saw his presidential ambitions brutally mocked on stage by President Barack Obama and comedian Seth Meyers.

At the time, Trump was spearheading the racist “birther” conspiracy theory against Obama, questioning whether the president had a U.S. birth certificate and suggesting the Hawaii-born president was actually born in Kenya.

Trump, who routinely attacks the press and what he refers to as “fake news,” may have an easier time this year. The White House Correspondents’ Association has invited celebrity mentalist Oz Pearlman to entertain guests rather than booking a comedian to roast the guests.