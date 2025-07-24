Trump Posts Video of the Night Obama Humiliated Him as He Pushes for Prosecution

Never one to easily let things go, Donald Trump is still nursing a 14-year grudge, it seems.

The president is pushing for the prosecution of his predecessor Barack Obama for what intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard claims was a “treasonous conspiracy” to subvert her boss’s 2016 election victory.

The Trump administration is also struggling to shift attention away from the Epstein files and demands from its MAGA base for the release of more documents.

Trump posted overnight to Truth Social a clip of Obama’s roast of the then-Celebrity Apprentice star at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The five-minute mash-up, featuring many of the jokes faced by Trump that night, opens with the diss from Obama about “The Donald” and his ongoing obsession with his birthplace.

“No one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth-certificate matter to rest than the Donald… because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter—like, did we fake the moon landing?”

Then-President Barack Obama joked about what Donald Trump would do to the White House. Jason Reed/Jason Reed/REUTERS

The jokes sent cameras zooming in on a stone-faced Trump, a moment many insiders say crystallized his determination to run for president.

Fourteen years later, Trump is trying to flip the script. His roast post has followed repeated unsubstantiated claims that Obama tried to sabotage his 2016 victory.

President Donald Trump was not amused by Obama's barbs at the 2011 White House Correspondents' Dinner. CSPAN

“They tried to rig the election, and they got caught. And there should be very severe consequences for that,” he told reporters in the Oval Office Tuesday, adding that Obama was the “ring leader” who deserves prosecution.

In that same exchange, he branded Obama “a major threat” and declared the episode “treason… every word you can think of.”

Obama hit back the following day, in a rare statement about Trump, saying the allegations were simply a poor attempt to divert the public’s attention from the Epstein files.

Trump’s push comes as the White House scrambles to quash headlines about the Epstein files.

Trump, with Belgian model Ingrid Seynhaeve, and Jeffrey Epstein, at a Victoria's Secret party. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

The president began the week on a Truth Social spree with numerous posts about Director of National Intelligence Gabbard’s criminal claims, and has continued in the same vein ever since.