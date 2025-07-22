President Donald Trump has fired off a string of wild attacks on Truth Social as he scrambles to divert attention from the growing fallout around his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The 79-year-old president wasted no time between posts on Monday night, at times hitting send just minutes after his previous rampage.

In one, Trump labeled former President Barack Obama a “major threat” to America, writing, “Obama himself manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX.”

“Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, and numerous others participated in this, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY! Irrefutable EVIDENCE. A major threat to our Country!!!” he added.

On Sunday, Trump shared a fake AI-generated video showing Barack Obama being arrested and jailed; the two are seen chatting here in January. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Trump has been trying to will a counter-scandal into existence by consistently posting about Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s claims that the Obama administration engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy” to subvert his 2016 election victory.

He has posted at least 19 times about Gabbard’s allegations that Obama administration officials “manufactured” intelligence to promote the idea that Russia interfered in the 2016 election since her Friday announcement.

The next post about the so-called “crime of the century” came less than two hours later, when he reposted a clip of Fox News’ Laura Ingraham covering the “Russia hoax” on her show. He later posted another Ingraham video on the topic of Trump nominees.

Obama wasn’t the only Trump enemy in the president’s sights. Trump kept his frenzied posting thread alive by turning fire on GOP rebel Thomas Massie, essentially posting an ad for the Kentucky congressman’s seat.

“Thomas Massie, the worst Republican Congressman, and an almost guaranteed NO VOTE each and every time, is an Embarrassment to Kentucky,” Trump fumed. “He’s lazy, slow moving, and totally disingenuous - A real loser! Never has anything positive to add. Looking for someone good to run against this guy, someone I can Endorse and vigorously campaign for!”

Trump also lashed out at his favorite media punching bags while revisiting his June airstrikes on Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday acknowledged on Fox News that the bombs had “seriously damaged” the country’s nuclear facilities.

“Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, on the Iran Nuclear Sites: ‘Damages are very severe, they are destroyed.’ Of course they are, just like I said, and we will do it again, if necessary! As interviewed by Bret Baier,” Trump wrote. “Fake News CNN should immediately fire their phony ‘reporter’ and apologize to me and the great pilots who ‘OBLITERATED’ Iran’s nuclear sites. CNN is a major ratings loser, as is MSDNC!”

Trump then reposted a number of his own previous posts, including claims of “promises made, promises kept.”

Trump’s friendship with Epstein—who died in a jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges—spanned from the late 1980s to 2004. Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Trump has been desperate to change the subject from Jeffrey Epstein—the late convicted sex offender he once called a friend—to safer political ground.