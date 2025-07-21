Trump, 79, Posts Deranged AI Video of Obama Being Arrested

President Donald Trump shared a bizarre fake video depicting the arrest and imprisonment of one of his predecessors, Barack Obama, following a furious weekend posting rampage.

Trump shared the video from a pro-MAGA TikTok user to his Truth Social platform on Sunday, after posting throughout the weekend about Tulsi Gabbard’s claims that the Obama administration engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy” to subvert his 2016 election victory.

The video opens with footage of Obama and other prominent Democrats declaring that “no one is above the law.” It then cuts to Pepe the Frog, an alt-right meme mascot, dressed as a clown and honking its nose, before showing an AI-generated sequence of Obama being arrested by the FBI during his Oval Office meeting with Trump in November 2016.

It then depicts Obama in prison in an orange jumpsuit. The arrest montage is bizarrely set to one of Trump’s favorite tunes, Village People’s “YMCA.”

Trump posted incessantly over the weekend after Tulsi Gabbard called to prosecute Obama administration officials. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

It followed his director of national intelligence’s announcement on Friday that she was referring Obama administration officials to the Justice Department for prosecution over allegations they “manufactured” intelligence to promote the idea that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Trump has posted at least 17 times about Gabbard’s announcement since Friday.

Gabbard claimed that newly declassified documents were evidence that Obama and some of his cabinet members “politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump.”

Democrats have dismissed her claims as baseless and riddled with errors. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said it was “one more example of the director of national intelligence trying to cook the books.”

Last month, Trump said Tulsi Gabbard, his own director of national intelligence, was "wrong" when he was asked about her comments about Iran's nuclear threat. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Some MAGA supporters were also skeptical and framed it as a distraction, given the timing. Gabbard’s announcement followed days of controversy over the Trump administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which has not died down despite Trump’s best efforts to stifle it, distract from it and blame Democrats.

But many other Trump supporters have gotten on board. The Obama arrest video was shared by MAGA fans on social media Sunday night. “MAKE THIS A REALITY,” right-wing journalist Nick Sortor wrote on X, tagging Attorney General Pam Bondi.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump posted an AI video of Barack Obama being ARRESTED by FBI and rotting in a prison cell



MAKE THIS A REALITY, @AGPamBondi! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/E72YOBpcrO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 20, 2025

Trump, a convicted criminal, has increasingly normalized the idea of using the Justice Department to go after political enemies. On Sunday night alone, he also floated sending Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff to prison and posted a collage depicting fake mugshots of various Obama-era officials, including James Comey, Samantha Power, and Susan Rice, wearing orange jumpsuits.

Trump was found guilty in May 2024 on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, marking the first time in U.S. history a former president has been convicted of felony crimes. He’s appealing the verdict.

The conservative-stacked Supreme Court ruled last summer that presidents have immunity from prosecution for official acts while in office, raising the bar for prosecuting Trump—and any of his predecessors—for actions taken as president.