President Donald Trump has accused longtime adversary Adam Schiff of committing a “sustained pattern of possible mortgage fraud,” while lashing out at the California Democrat.

In a Truth Social rant, Trump claimed Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division had “concluded” that Schiff fraudulently declared a Maryland home as his primary residence to score better mortgage terms despite stating he was living in California.

“I always knew Adam Schiff was a Crook,” Trump wrote. “The FRAUD began with the refinance of his Maryland property on February 6, 2009, and continued through multiple transactions until the Maryland property was correctly designated as a second home on October 13, 2020. Mortgage fraud is very serious, and CROOKED Adam Schiff (now a Senator) needs to be brought to justice.”

The claims against Adam Schiff have followed the senator for years. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division has not publicly stated the conclusion of any investigation into Schiff. The department declined to comment when reached by the Daily Beast.

Trump, who is also desperate to distract attention from the growing MAGA backlash over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, still took delight in throwing out the long-standing accusations against one of his top political enemies.

Schiff served as the lead impeachment manager during Trump’s first trial in 2020 and helped spearhead the House Intelligence Committee’s probe into Russian election interference in 2016. The Democrat made reference to the fallout surrounding Epstein while dismissing the attack line from Trump.

“Since I led his first impeachment, Trump has repeatedly called for me to be arrested for treason. So in a way, I guess this is a bit of a letdown,” Schiff posted on X. “This is just Donald Trump’s latest attempt at political retaliation against his perceived enemies. And much as Trump may hope, this smear will not distract from his Epstein files problem.”

In Nov. 2023, CNN reported that Schiff, whose family moved to D.C. in 2003, claimed for more than a decade that his primary residence was a large Maryland estate while also listing a much smaller condo in Burbank, California, as his main home.

From 2003 to 2012, Schiff refinanced the Maryland property several times, listing it as his “principal residence” which allowed him to access lower mortgage rates and tax breaks. CNN also found that in 2017, Schiff paid California property taxes using a personal check featuring his Maryland address.

Donald Trump added he "always suspected Shifty Adam Shiff was a scam artist" in his Truth Social post. Alex Wong/Getty Images

An ethics complaint filed in Oct. 2024 also accused Schiff of mortgage fraud and claimed it meant he was ineligible to run for office in California.

A spokesperson from Schiff’s office dismissed the claims from Trump as “baseless.”

“As is routine for a member of Congress representing a district thousands of miles away from Washington with kids to raise, then-Representative Schiff made the decision to buy a home in Maryland,“ the spokesperson said.

“He also maintained a home in California where he lived when not in Washington. The lenders who provided the mortgages for both homes were well aware of then-Representative Schiff’s Congressional service and of his intended year-round use of both homes, neither of which were vacation homes. He has always been completely transparent about this.”