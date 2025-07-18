MAGA Melts Down Over Trump’s Epstein Letter Nightmare

Republicans have gone into total meltdown over allegations that President Donald Trump sent a spicy letter to Jeffrey Epstein that included a drawing of a nude woman.

MAGA activists and senior GOP officials attacked The Wall Street Journal, claiming that Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper must have published a manufactured letter.

The alleged letter was signed off: “Happy Birthday - and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

The WSJ reported that the document was part of a leather-bound book put together by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s 50th birthday.

Trump has already said that he will sue the Journal and its parent company News Corp over the piece after dismissing it by insisting that he doesn’t draw. But the White House was forced to change tack late on Thursday after the excuse was embarrassingly undermined when doodles and artwork signed by the president surfaced online.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 1997. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

GOP politicians are now claiming that the inscription in the letter doesn’t “sound like” Trump and calling the Journal article “fake news” and defamatory.

Vice President JD Vance led the procession, calling the drawing and message “complete and utter bullsh*t.“ He wrote: “The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it. Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?”

Former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz said the allegations were “laughably false” and that he hopes “Trump gets millions from” his lawsuit against the Journal.

Donald Trump drawing from Sotheby's auction site. Sotheby's

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted the article as a “hatchet job” because “that’s not at all how he [Trump] speaks or writes.”

“The WSJ knowingly published false information to smear the President of the United States,” Leavitt wrote, claiming it was part of a “coordinated Hoax by the Democrats and Fake News to smear President Trump.”

White House Director of Communications Steve Cheung also chimed in, claiming, “the Democrats in coordination with the Fake News media just played themselves by peddling and publishing a totally false and defamatory article. Nobody in their right mind would ever believe this trash. NO PANICANS!”

But it wasn’t just those closest to Trump who took the MAGA line. MAGA podcaster Charlie Kirk, who earlier this week vowed to talk more about the Epstein saga on his platform, said “this is not how Trump talks at all. I don’t believe it.”

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

MAGA warrior Laura Loomer blasted the Journal report as “totally fake.” “Everyone who actually KNOWS President Trump knows he doesn’t type letters. He writes notes in big black Sharpie. Trust me, I would know. He doesn’t use email and he doesn’t type write,”