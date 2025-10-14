MAGA Demands ‘The View’ Host Pay Up on Televised Trump Promise

Donald Trump Jr. and other key MAGA voices are demanding that The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin follow through on a promise she made regarding the president and the Middle East last year.

Griffin started as President Trump’s White House director of strategic communications in April 2020 before quitting in December that year. She revealed in November 2024 that she was voting for Kamala Harris.

The next month, Griffin, who became a panelist on The View in 2022, said in a segment on the popular daytime show that she had “concerns about Donald Trump” ahead of his second term as president but remained optimistic about his negotiation skills.

Alyssa Farah Griffin on The View in December 2024. Screen grab

“If he does good,” she said last December, “If he gets the Israeli hostages out, I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for one day on the show and say, ‘Thank you for doing it!’ You have to be able to cheer for wins when they happen and then call out relentlessly, the wrongdoing.”

An emotional Griffin on Monday praised Trump, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and special envoy Steve Witkoff for negotiating a ceasefire agreement. Kushner and Witkoff met with Hamas last week to lock in the hostage release and ceasefire deal, according to Axios.

“If this peace deal holds, which I pray that it does, it’s historic, it’s a massive diplomatic achievement. The whole world can breathe a sigh of relief,” she said on The View.

“I used to be of the mind, ‘We don’t negotiate with terrorists,’ but sometimes the only way to get peace is to sit down with some of the most evil people and try to come up with what we can do to end the bloodshed.”

However, Griffin was apparently missing one thing–and MAGA voices were quick to remind the 36-year-old. Sharing footage of her earlier promise to wear a MAGA cap, Donald Trump Jr. posted on X, “Sending this to the top. Let’s go.”

Sending this to the top. Let’s go. https://t.co/BfTVIxaWzQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 13, 2025

Trump’s official War Room X account even weighed in with a suggestion of which cap to wear, posting “How about a ‘Trump was right about everything’ hat??”

Griffin’s X handle has since been tagged with a string of mocked-up photos of her in a MAGA cap, while U.S. Representative for Georgia Mike Collins added his own design on his account. Florida Congressman Greg Steube posted his collection of red caps on X with the caption, “Feel free to borrow one of mine!” Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn echoed that sentiment on X, while Fox News host Joe Concha asked Griffin “How is this coming along?”

Senator Ted Cruz told Griffin he was looking forward to it, noting “We’ll be watching!”

Griffin is yet to specifically comment on her promise. While she shared her commendation of Trump on her own X page, she made no mention of the possibility of a seeing a MAGA hat on The View’s set any time soon.

Speaking on CNN on Monday night, Griffin was not asked about whether she would be the donning the Trump merchandise, but again repeated that Trump deserved “tremendous credit.”

“The fact that President Trump has received such a significant outpouring of support-former President Bill Clinton, former President Barack Obama acknowledging this significant moment in history regardless of politics-I think we can all praise,” Griffin said on CNN Monday night. “I think that does put him on strong footing domestically.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Griffin, The View and The White House for comment.

Griffin revealed on The View last November that she voted for Kamala Harris, after being a Republican voter all her life.

“Four years ago today, I was in the White House with Donald Trump on election night,” Griffin said.

“I believed he deserved to lose that night, at that point. I thought he hadn’t fought to win the election, but I thought the next four years would be the Republican party rebuilding and becoming something I could believe in and turning the page on Donald Trump, and it didn’t do that. So, this weekend, on Saturday, for the first time in my life, I voted for a Democrat.”

She added at the time, “I worry the direction that Donald Trump will take this country, and I take my own warning seriously.”