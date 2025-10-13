Newsom Roasts Trump, 79, Over Umbrella Struggles

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ridiculed Donald Trump after the president was recorded struggling with an open umbrella while boarding Air Force One.

Newsom, who has been ruthlessly trolling MAGA figures such a Trump online for months, used the embarrassing clip of the president to attack the 79-year-old for the ongoing government shutdown.

“The only thing Donald Trump can keep open these days is an umbrella,” Newsom posted to 2.7 million X followers on Monday while sharing the clip of the president with the black umbrella.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters with the umbrella he struggled to close. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump was seen struggling to enter Air Force One with an open umbrella while boarding the aircraft on Sunday en route to the Middle East.

During the blustery conditions in Maryland, Trump had to stop at the top of the stairs and get an aide to help get the umbrella down before boarding.

While it was an embarrassing moment for the 79-year-old, it marked a vast improvement from a similar incident in 2018, in which the president opted to just dump an open umbrella on top of the stairs, rather than trying to close it before entering Air Force One.

Newsom, who has long been touted as a Democratic 2028 presidential hopeful, has been relentless in attacking and mocking Trump, including mimicking the president’s unhinged all-caps social media posting to emphasize how ridiculous the president’s rhetoric is.

Newsom’s latest attack line is pinning the current shutdown, which has entered its 13th day, on the ruling GOP.

The shutdown, which centers on Democratic demands to extend enhanced subsidies offered under the Affordable Care Act tax credits and not enforce drastic cuts to Medicaid, has no clear sign of ending soon. The GOP wants Democrats to agree to a continuing resolution to fund the government temporarily, but they are refusing to come to the table until the shutdown ends.

Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom have been hurling insults at each other for several months now. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/Oversight committee.

Trump and the GOP, which control the White House, Senate, and House, are desperately trying to blame the Democrats for the shutdown. However, polls have shown that more voters believe Republicans are responsible for the current shutdown.

An Economist/YouGov survey of 1,648 Americans showed 41 percent say the GOP is to blame for the shutdown, compared to 30 percent who believe it’s the fault of the Democrats and 23 percent who believe both parties are equally responsible.