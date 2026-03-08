MAGA Diehard Savages ICE Barbie: ‘Justice for Cricket’

The recently ousted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has been brutally savaged by her former intern.

Fox News host Tomi Lahren dressed down her former boss on Saturday’s edition of Fox News’ The Big Weekend Show, accusing ICE Barbie of “fraud” over her $220 million DHS advertisement.

“I don’t know how you spend $220 million riding a horse by Mount Rushmore,” Lahren said, launching into a tirade against the former governor of her home state.

“I don’t know how you spend $220 million riding a horse by Mount Rushmore,” Laren said of her boss. Fox News

“We have to be very, very fair here. If we’re calling out Democrats in Minnesota for their fraud… then you gotta call it out on your own side as well, and you gotta say, ‘Hey, the math ain’t mathing here.’ What was going on with this ad?”

This week, Noem became the first member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet to be fired during his second term, following the controversies surrounding the ad.

The ad, featuring Noem riding horseback in cowboy attire near Mount Rushmore, came in at a reportedly eye-watering $220 million and is now being probed for corruption.

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem rides a horse while filming an ad at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, Oct. 2, 2025. Tia Dufour/DHS

Reportedly, no-bid contracts worth tens of millions were awarded to brand new companies with ties to Noem and her senior adviser, Cory Lewandowski, with whom she was allegedly having an affair.

Pressed during a Congressional hearing as to whether she had executive approval for the 60-second ad, Noem claimed she did.

Trump denied he had signed off on the spending and demoted Noem to “special envoy” for the newly created “Shield of the Americas” regional initiative.

Noem was confronted about her rumored affair with Corey Lewandowski in a hearing on Capitol Hill on March 4. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

“When you become a side show, you become the topic of conversation, that’s not a good thing,” Lahren continued. “I think this was a fantastic decision… Kristi had to go.”

Lahren, who has long been a conservative commentator and is currently serving as co-host of The Big Weekend Show, got her start as the first intern at Noem’s Rapid City office when she was the representative for South Dakota.

Lahren praised Noem as a strong conservative “rockstar” throughout her early career, but their relationship soured over the infamous Cricket incident.

Lahren is a self-proclaimed animal lover. Fox News

In Noem’s tell-all autobiography, No Going Back, she admitted to shooting her 14-month-old wirehaired pointer Cricket because the dog was “untrainable.”

A vocal animal lover, Lahren said she was “disgusted” and “thoroughly embarrassed” by the story that she claimed does not represent the values of South Dakota ranchers.