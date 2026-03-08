MAGA Diehard Savages ICE Barbie: ‘Justice for Cricket’

The recently ousted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has been brutally savaged by her former intern.
Fox News host Tomi Lahren dressed down her former boss on Saturday’s edition of Fox News’ The Big Weekend Show, accusing ICE Barbie of “fraud” over her $220 million DHS advertisement.
“I don’t know how you spend $220 million riding a horse by Mount Rushmore,” Lahren said, launching into a tirade against the former governor of her home state.
“We have to be very, very fair here. If we’re calling out Democrats in Minnesota for their fraud… then you gotta call it out on your own side as well, and you gotta say, ‘Hey, the math ain’t mathing here.’ What was going on with this ad?”
This week, Noem became the first member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet to be fired during his second term, following the controversies surrounding the ad.
The ad, featuring Noem riding horseback in cowboy attire near Mount Rushmore, came in at a reportedly eye-watering $220 million and is now being probed for corruption.
Reportedly, no-bid contracts worth tens of millions were awarded to brand new companies with ties to Noem and her senior adviser, Cory Lewandowski, with whom she was allegedly having an affair.
Pressed during a Congressional hearing as to whether she had executive approval for the 60-second ad, Noem claimed she did.
Trump denied he had signed off on the spending and demoted Noem to “special envoy” for the newly created “Shield of the Americas” regional initiative.
“When you become a side show, you become the topic of conversation, that’s not a good thing,” Lahren continued. “I think this was a fantastic decision… Kristi had to go.”
Lahren, who has long been a conservative commentator and is currently serving as co-host of The Big Weekend Show, got her start as the first intern at Noem’s Rapid City office when she was the representative for South Dakota.
Lahren praised Noem as a strong conservative “rockstar” throughout her early career, but their relationship soured over the infamous Cricket incident.
In Noem’s tell-all autobiography, No Going Back, she admitted to shooting her 14-month-old wirehaired pointer Cricket because the dog was “untrainable.”
A vocal animal lover, Lahren said she was “disgusted” and “thoroughly embarrassed” by the story that she claimed does not represent the values of South Dakota ranchers.
Not wanting to miss the opportunity to remind viewers of Noem’s execution of her pet dog, Lahren finished her rant with: “Justice for Cricket.”