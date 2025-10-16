MAGA Erupts Over Kathy Griffin’s Trump Election Conspiracy

Kathy Griffin’s bizarre claim that Donald Trump didn’t win a “free and fair election” last year has drawn backlash from the right.

Griffin, on the Tuesday episode of her YouTube show, pointed to the “unconstitutional and illegal” move by Elon Musk to offer “million-dollar checks to people if they would vote for Trump.” The comedian, in the episode titled The Un-Cancelation of Kathy Griffin, also cited Trump winning all seven battleground states, which she claimed “has never happened in the history of the U.S.”

On Fox News later that night, host Jesse Watters called Griffin “crazy.”

“No one’s ever won seven swing states?” he responded skeptically, citing the landslide elections of 1984 and 1972. “Reagan and Nixon won 49. According to my calculations, that’s seven swing states times seven.”

Tex. Rep Troy Nehls, who was one of the 127 GOP lawmakers who objected to Arizona’s electors during the Electoral College certification process in January 2021, was also critical of Griffin’s election denialism.

The comedian was “the face of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” he wrote on X.

Right-wing account Libs of TikTok similarly posted: “Kathy Griffin is now denying the results of the 2024 election. I was told that denying election results is a threat to our democracy. Literally shaking rn.”

Meanwhile, the pro-Trump influencer who goes by the name Gunther Eagleman used a clown emoji in response to her comments.

Griffin has drawn criticism from the right dating back to the beginning of Trump’s first term. In May 2017, Griffin shared an image of her holding up a bloody mask that bore a resemblance to Trump’s decapitated head.

Griffin acknowledged that her claim about Trump not winning a "free and fair election" would get her "in trouble." MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Trump was furious.

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself,” he wrote on X in response. “My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”