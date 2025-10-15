Kathy Griffin Goes Full Conspiracy Brain on Trump’s 2024 Win

Comedian Kathy Griffin wasn’t afraid to say something that might get her in “trouble” while sharing her opinions about President Donald Trump and his on-and-off billionaire friend Elon Musk.

“People are calling this protest the No Kings Day, because Trump thinks he’s a f---ing king,” the two-time Emmy award winner said on Tuesday’s episode of her YouTube show, Talk Your Head Off with Kathy Griffin. "And you know he’s not. He’s barely a president," she added.

Griffin was referring to the “No Kings” demonstrations—an anti-Trump protest—scheduled to take place across the country on Saturday, Oct. 18. In June, “No Kings” was described as one of the largest protests in U.S. history. Ahead of the upcoming demonstrations, some MAGA Republicans have suggested deploying the National Guard.

The 64-year-old comedoan has long been a critic of Trump. She sparked controversy in 2017 with a photo showing her holding a bloodied mask resembling Trump’s decapitated head, which made headlines, derailed her career, and prompted a Secret Service investigation.

Kathy Griffin sparked controversy in 2017 with a photo showing her holding a bloodied mask resembling Trump’s decapitated head. Michael Tullberg/Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

“I’m going to say something that’s going to get me in trouble,” she said on Tuesday on an episode of her YouTube show The Un-Cancelation of Kathy Griffin.

Griffin then weighed in on the 2024 election, saying she doesn’t care if it makes her look “crazy,” but asserting that she doesn’t believe Trump “won in a free and fair election.” She cited Elon Musk giving out “million-dollar checks to people if they would vote for Trump” as evidence of why the election was unfair, calling it “unconstitutional and illegal.”

Elon Musk’s practice of giving out million-dollar checks through his PAC during the 2024 election campaign was never blocked by federal or state courts. However, the Department of Justice warned the billionaire’s PAC that it may be violating election law.

“He’s, like, a fake genius... he’s a professional Nazi, in my humble opinion,” Griffin said about Musk.

The Daily Beast contacted both the White House and Musk’s team for comment on Griffin’s remarks but received no immediate response.

In January, Musk made a dramatic one-armed gesture while speaking at Trump’s inauguration event, sparking controversy over whether it was intended as a Nazi salute. In response to the backlash, Musk wrote on X at the time, “The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”

Elon Musk's gesture was compared to a Nazi salute. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The comedian went on to explain why she finds the 2024 election “suspicious,” noting that Trump winning all seven swing states ”has never happened in the history of the U.S."

Official FEC data show that Trump was the first president to win all seven swing states—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—in the 2024 presidential election. Under the U.S. Electoral College system, Trump didn’t need large margins in swing states to secure victory, as even narrow wins in key states were enough to tip the election in his favor.

After losing the 2020 election, Trump refused to acknowledge that he had lost to former President Joe Biden. Robert Nickelsberg/Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

After losing the 2020 election, Trump refused to acknowledge that he had lost to former President Joe Biden. In 2023, he was indicted for efforts to undermine the 2020 election. He pleaded not guilty, and the case was dismissed after he was elected president.

