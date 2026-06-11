MAGA Exile Teases Wild Career Pivot

Excommunicated MAGA rebel Marjorie Taylor Greene is setting her sights on a career reinvention half a year after resigning from Congress.

The former GOP congresswoman and one-time Donald Trump devotee has shared a video on X hinting that she is trading Capitol Hill for the small screen.

“🚨 COMING SOON 🚨 My New Series: Life with MTG 🇺🇸” Greene, 52, wrote alongside the video, which she posted on Tuesday.

The highly stylized video stitches together clips of Greene attacking Trump’s warmongering foreign policy and calling for him to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, which caused her public fallout with the president.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is gearing up for her latest reinvention. Marjorie Taylor Greene/X

Set against dramatic music, the video also highlights Greene’s familiar right-wing talking points, from opposing gun control to pushing for cuts to NPR and PBS funding and attacking U.S. support for Ukraine.

The teaser begins to wrap up with Greene declaring, “I won’t stop living, I won’t stop speaking, and I won’t stop fighting—and neither should you,” as it cuts to clips of her doing pull-ups, wakeboarding, firing a gun at a shooting range, and smiling with a drink in hand.

A title card then appears reading, “Life with MTG,” which appears to be the name of her new venture.

The one-time Trump devotee resigned from Congress last year after the president threatened to endorse a GOP rival against her. Marjorie Taylor Greene/X

Representatives for Greene did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Wednesday, Greene took another step in her career pivot, announcing a TikTok account.

“I just want to let you know I was one of the very few Republicans in Congress that voted against the ban on TikTok,” she said.

Greene’s move into the influencer ecosystem comes three days after she posted about receiving stem cell treatments for their supposed health benefits. The stem cell procedure isn’t approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, so Greene and her fiancé, Real America’s Voice correspondent Brian Glenn, flew to a clinic in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Since her exit from Congress in January, when she declared that she didn’t want to be a “battered wife” in her bitter feud with Trump, Greene has kept busy feuding with the president, particularly over his war on Iran.

But the former congresswoman, who built her political brand on making frequent incendiary comments, also appears to be finding plenty of time for leisure, as seen in her new teaser and her sun-soaked Costa Rica vacation with fellow Trump critic Thomas Massie, which may very well end up being prime footage for a reality TV show.