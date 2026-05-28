MAGA Rebels Troll Trump With ‘America First’ Vacation Post

Out-of-work lawmakers Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene are trolling Donald Trump from sunny Costa Rica.

The pair are two of the president’s biggest detractors inside the GOP, and both have attracted his considerable ire.

In retaliation for Massie‘s mischief, Trump endorsed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District in May, removing Massie after seven terms. Massie joined Greene in a growing club of ousted America Firsters.

Biran Glenn/Instagram

As it stands, the club’s headquarters is a fishing boat off the coast of Costa Rica, where the pair are enjoying some rest and relaxation after their bruising exits from Washington, D.C. Massie will have to return to serve until early 2027.

“America First Pacific Summit Retreat,” Massie said on X, along with a video of him, in a white shirt and trunks, reeling in a large sword-nosed fish.

“The first summit is underway, more to come,” Greene said, resharing the post with an emoji wearing sunglasses.

The pair took the trip with their partners, Massie’s wife, Carolyn Grace Moffa, and Greene’s fiancé, Brian Glenn, who TMZ reported collected Massie from the airport.

Massie, Khanna and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a news conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Greene has a home in Costa Rica, and she and Glenn had traveled out to take a two-week break for her birthday, Glenn said, according to The New York Times.

While there, Greene invited Massie to take a last-minute flight to join them, which he did on Tuesday, just six days after Trump removed him.

Massie and Greene are reported by the Times to be old friends, and the parallels between their times in Congress under Trump may well have brought them closer.

Glenn shared a picture of the four of them on Tuesday, saying, “So I was just walking along the beach…”

The following day, Glenn shared a picture of Greene near a beach with the caption, “52 looks GOOOOD on you. Happy Birthday Marjorie! I love you,” followed by a love heart emoji.

Greene and Massie allied over the Epstein files. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

According to the Times, Glenn said, “We had a good time out on the water,” to celebrate Greene’s birthday.

He added they had also had some “spicy” conversations about politics.

Massie lost to Gallrein in an astonishingly expensive primary battle, and Glenn felt that Massie needed a “break,” adding, “We’re happy to provide a break.”

Both he and Greene fell foul of Trump over the war with Iran and his drawn-out release of the Epstein files.

Greene is already out of Congress, and Massie (center) will follow soon. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Despite his defeat, Massie has maintained a positive public outlook, telling The Cincinnati Enquirer that his opposition had “bought a congressional seat.”

He also suggested he had no problem with running again.

“And so I do think it was a victory, even though we lost,” he said.

For her part, Greene left Congress in January, saying she didn’t want to face off against a Trump-backed opponent.

“I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better,” Greene said in November. “If I am cast aside by MAGA Inc. and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders and the elite donor class that can’t even relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside as well.”

After Massie’s defeat, Greene carried on the same message. “I am proud and thankful to have served in the U.S. House of Representatives with my friend Thomas Massie, a giant among weak pathetic men,” she said on X in May.

Former U.S. Navy SEAL officer Ed Gallrein speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump looks on. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

She also fired off an extra shot at the White House, saying, “releasing the Epstein files was our demise.”

Glenn, too, now finds himself out of work. He was White House correspondent for the right-wing news organization Real America’s Voice, and gained public recognition after joining the hard-to-watch pile-on on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky early in Trump’s second term, chastizing him for not wearing a suit.

“Why don’t you wear a suit?” Glenn asked. “You’re at the highest level in this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit.

“Do you own a suit?” he probed. “A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dignity of this office.”

Zelensky didn’t hold back, saying he would wear a “costume” when the war finished, adding, “Maybe something like yours, yes. Maybe something better, I don’t know,” to laughter in the room. “Maybe something cheaper.”

Massie and Taylor Greene were the loudest critics of the DOJ’s handling of the release of the Epstein files. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In April, Glenn was repaid by Trump for his loyalty, receiving a compliment from the president in the Oval Office. His fiancée was not given the same grace.

“You know, you act so good. I love this guy,” Trump said, according to Mediaite. “He’s a great guy, even though I don’t love his girlfriend too much.”

Massie and Greene both said they opposed Trump’s war with Iran.

A few days later, he was out saying he planned to focus on friends and family and that he and Greene would get married.

“This has been really the only life I’ve known, you know, chasing the news, being in front of the camera, a lot of times behind the camera, and especially in the last seven, eight years, following President Trump, being kind of the MAGA mouthpiece, if you will, for the Trump America First agenda,” he told conservative podcaster Eric Bolling.