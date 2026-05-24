Rogue Republican Massie Drops Melania Epstein Files Bomb

Rep. Thomas Massie has claimed that Melania Trump “knows” Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t running his child sex abuse ring alone.

Massie, 55, appeared on Meet the Press Sunday, and confirmed that he planned to personally reveal more names from the Epstein files after a lack of clear action from the acting attorney general.

“Todd Blanche is violating the law. There’s still millions of files they haven’t released,” he said.

Thomas Massie claimed that Melania Trump 'doesn't believe' there are no more names in the Epstein files. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“We know from talking to the victims’ lawyers that their own 302 forms haven’t been released. We know the files have been over-redacted. I have released at least three names of billionaires who are implicated in this.”

The Republican, who lost his House primary last week, added: “I don’t think it’s possible to get to convictions with Todd Blanche at the top and with the FBI director, Kash Patel, at the top, because they have effectively both perjured themselves by saying there’s nobody else in the files.”

He then claimed of Donald Trump’s wife: “Even Melania doesn’t believe that. The first lady knows that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t act alone.”

Last month, Melania denied speculation about any connection to Epstein and called for public testimonies from victims. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Massie concluded that the truth he—and, supposedly, Melania Trump—knows will ultimately come to light. “And here’s the great thing, Kristen. Whether I’m in Congress or not, the Epstein Files Transparency Act is a law, and it goes on for years,” he said.

“So, if we can’t get this attorney general and this FBI director to do the right thing, the next ones who take those seats are obligated by law to release the files that these individuals are not releasing now.”

The first lady’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Melania has also called for further investigation into the events surrounding Epstein, after professing her own lack of relationship with the man during a surprise public address last month.

While asserting she was neither one of Epstein’s victims nor introduced to Donald Trump by the financier, Melania, 56, called for public congressional hearings on behalf of survivors, a move some critics say could cause further pain.

Congress created, funds, and oversees the Department of Justice. But when will we see justice for Epstein survivors?



Over two dozen people have resigned, but none in the US have been arrested. On the House floor, I named 3 men the DOJ needs to investigate and hold accountable. pic.twitter.com/VMRyuUAwlw — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 24, 2026

Massie was at the forefront of the push for the release of the Epstein files, sparking a torrent of hate from the president.