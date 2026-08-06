MAGA Exile Escalates War on Trump With Manifesto Launch

Tucker Carlson has escalated his war with Donald Trump by releasing a 10-point manifesto for how to rebuild the country after the president is done wrecking it.

The former Fox News host, 57, has spent months assembling a dissident wing of the MAGA coalition whose members accuse Trump, 80, of walking away from his pledges of “America First” by going to war with Iran and letting Israel steer U.S. policy, as well as bungling his administration’s release of the Epstein Files.

Carlson’s top ally in that effort is former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, 52, who resigned from Congress earlier this year following a spectacular falling out with the president over his backtracking on promises made during his 2024 campaign. Carlson has previously said that “there’s going to be a third party, and I’m going to do everything I can to bring that about.”

Carlson is building a new, right-wing, anti-Trump movement. Marjorie Taylor Greene/X

His Wednesday livestream announced no party and no candidacy. He instead offered a 10-point manifesto as the groundwork for “whatever comes next,” which he says could “find all kinds of expressions.”

The first point on Carlson’s list is about as barbed as any declaration of all-out war could get. He says the law should land on presidents and federal agents exactly as it lands on everyone else, holding up late pedophile and former Trump associate Jeffrey Epstein as the face of an “Epstein class” that buys its way clear of consequences.

He went on to accuse Israel of dragging the U.S. into war with Iran through “bribery or threat, or both.” High-interest debt, corporate capture of the state, and lobbying for foreign governments all amount to “slavery,” he said.

The rest of his grievances ranged wide. He wants the country to start making things again—on farms, in factories, and by skilled tradespeople—instead of an economy built on finance, property speculation, surveillance and arms. He said planners “uglified” American cities on purpose, casting brutalist buildings, graffiti, open drug use and street crime as assaults on ordinary people.

Carlson also backed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s controversial Make America Healthy Again food push, called for a sober nation, and said that drugs for depressive, attention, and sleeping disorders had left the country “half-addled.” Officials who lie should be punished. Secret files, including on the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks and the Kennedy assassination, should be opened to the public.

He framed childbearing as a biological duty, blamed childless and aging elites for short-term policy, and said classrooms should teach how the world physically works and fixed truths about people, including differences he says are innate to men and women.

Washington should apologize and pay out for civilians it has killed abroad, scrap the Pentagon’s much-panned “Department of War” rebranding, and cut off allies he accused of genocide—Israel included. Immigration should freeze until the impact of artificial intelligence on the job market becomes clear.