MAGA Exiles Declare War on Trump: ‘He Betrayed Us All’

More trouble is brewing for Republicans in the midterm elections as a crew of high-profile Donald Trump defectors announced they’re joining forces to launch a new political “movement” to oppose the current president and his supporters.

Trump “betrayed us all,” former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted on X Saturday, alongside a photo of the newly organized Trump opposition team meeting in Tucker Carlson’s hunting lodge-like Maine home.

Leaders of new anti-Trump movement include Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, her new husband Brian Glenn, outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie, and former National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent. Marjorie Taylor Greene/X

“We said no more foreign wars and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise. But he’s betrayed us all,” Greene continued. “Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center. The movement has begun.”

The post was seen by more than 5.5 million people and racked up nearly 10,000 comments, with some defending Trump and others attacking him.

Several comments wondered why Trump’s supporters could have been so delusional to begin with. “Everything Trump said was a lie,” noted one response. “The only good question is why anyone believed him in the first place??”

Marjorie Taylor Greene married conservative journalist Brian Glenn earlier this week. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“You’re a fraud... a terrible judge of character,” another tweeted to Greene. “Why should anyone listen to your assessments on anything now?”

Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie, former director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent, and Greene’s conservative journalist husband, Brian Glenn—whom she married just days ago in Las Vegas—were among those at the gathering.

Greene, who resigned from Congress in January following several high-profile clashes with Trump, had hinted earlier about starting a new political movement or party that would attract activists from both the “right and the left.”

Former Fox News star Tucker Carlson rues the day he championed Donald Trump. SPUTNIK/via REUTERS

Carlson told the Columbia Journalism Review last month: “There’s going to be a third party, and I’m going to do everything I can to bring that about.” He has apologized to his followers for previously backing Trump.

In a scathing Bloomberg interview with journalist Mishal Husain in July, Carlson blamed the “weak” president for tying the U.S. to a no-win war with Iran simply to serve Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s drive for Mideast regime change.

Kent resigned his position in March because of Trump’s war, saying in a statement then: “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

Massie lost his primary race after clashing with Trump over the war and the administration’s refusal to release all the Epstein files.

Trump has called Greene a “traitor,” Carlson a “low IQ person,” Kent a “sleazebag,” and Massie “weak and pathetic.”