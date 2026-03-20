Joe Kent, who quit as Donald Trump’s National Counterterrorism Center director over the president’s war in Iran, says he would do it all again but is bracing for political retribution.

Kent, the most high-profile person to resign from the administration so far, said he could not continue his job “in good conscience” due to the president’s unauthorized war in Iran.

He wrote in his resignation letter that Iran “posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

Since leaving the administration, Trump officials have largely turned on him, with Trump even calling him a “nice guy” who was “weak on security” despite having nominated him to lead the U.S.’s counterterrorism efforts just over a year ago.

Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, resigned in protest over the Iran war in a scathing letter full of allegations on Tuesday. Elizabeth Franz/Reuters

The FBI is also investigating him over allegations that he leaked classified information, an investigation which the FBI claims “predates Kent’s departure.”

When asked on The Megyn Kelly Show if he was concerned about what was to come, Kent proclaimed his innocence and said he was not concerned about investigations into him.

Joe Kent has no regrets about leaving the Trump administration. The Megyn Kelly Show/SiriusXM

“As for the leak allegations, I’m not concerned because I know I did nothing wrong. Of course, I am concerned because we’ve all seen the full weight of the FBI and the government come down on individuals who speak out,” he said.

“So, that has me a little bit concerned, but I know that the truth and the facts are on my side. So, I think that the important issues to address are what’s at hand: why we’re at war and how we get out of the state that we’re in right now,” Kent added.

“I think I have a mission, and I think it is to do everything I can to stop this war,” he continued. “So, to me, I kind of view everything else as a sideshow and I just want to stay focused on the mission.”

Kent was once fully on board with the MAGA movement, having spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt. He additionally has known ties to far-right extremists.

But he has now become MAGA’s new enemy after resigning.

Kelly asked Kent if his resignation was "worth it." The Megyn Kelly Show/SiriusXM

Kelly also asked Kent if he felt his public resignation has been “worth it,” given what has followed.

He said it “it most certainly” has been.