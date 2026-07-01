MAGA Exile Launches Revenge Bid to Split GOP

MAGA exile Marjorie Taylor Greene is out for revenge with a new venture that threatens to split the Republican Party in half.

“I think there’s a group of us that if we decide to align, we could launch a true America-focused party that doesn’t fall into the traps of Democrats or Republicans,” the former congresswoman said on a Tuesday episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Greene has criticized Trump on multiple fronts, including the war in Iran, rising prices, and most notably his handling of the Epstein files. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Greene, 52, said this new venture could “align some serious players from the right and the left.” She acknowledged that creating a new party is something that “would take time to develop,” but said she is already “in talks with people” and having “serious conversations.”

The White House, when asked to comment on Greene’s plans, trashed her as a “quitter.”

“There is nothing more ‘America Last’ than quitting on your constituents and the MAGA movement in the middle of your term. President Trump is fighting every single day to Make America Great Again – we don’t have time for quitters,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast in a statement.

Greene’s break with the MAGA movement was cemented when she split with President Donald Trump, 80, over the Epstein files and sided with Democrats to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act. She resigned from Congress in January amid Trump’s ire.

Since then, the former MAGA foot soldier has been vocal on social media about what she describes as Trump betraying the very people who brought him to power, saying the MAGA movement was “all a lie.” She has used her new video series to blast Trump’s deal with Iran and his handling of the economy.

She’s also made the rounds on TV, declaring in April that the Republican Party must be “burned to the ground,” and in a stunning CNN interview, describing the president as a “traitor.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Greene for comment.

She acknowledges that creating a viable challenge to Trump’s stronghold on the Republican Party will not be easy.

“It’s difficult to launch a third party, so the reality is this isn’t something that gets off the ground in just a couple of campaign cycles,” she told Piers Morgan.

MTG is presumably in the market for a new cap. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

She may already have her first member: Tucker Carlson, the Fox News-host-turned-anti-Trump podcaster.

“Tucker is not the only one who is done supporting the Republican Party,” Greene wrote on X last week after Carlson’s bombshell statement that he was disavowing the party in the upcoming midterm cycle.

“There’s no chance I would support the Republican Party," Carlson said. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“There’s no chance I would support the Republican Party—not going to support the Democratic Party. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Carlson admitted in a June interview on the Can’t Be Censored podcast.

For Greene, that’s an opportunity she can capitalize on.

“Tucker Carlson would be a great threat to both parties,” she said.