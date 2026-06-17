MAGA Exile Forced to Go Abroad for Healthcare

Marjorie Taylor Greene launched her new video series by spotlighting one of the issues that left her “absolutely disgusted” by her own party and led to her explosive resignation.

The ousted congresswoman and Trump friend-turned-foe, 52, announced in a video Wednesday that she was forced to seek regenerative stem cell treatment abroad in Mexico, blasting the United States’ expensive health care system.

“Americans cannot get many health treatments at home in the United States that they can at places like the Dream Body Clinic here in Mexico and other countries, and it’s really a shame, you know,” said Greene, slamming U.S. healthcare as “absurdly expensive.”

Greene launched a Youtube channel with her stem cell video. Screenshot//Youtube

The Food and Drug Administration has not approved restorative stem cell therapies in the U.S., a treatment physicians have slammed as “unproven and unregulated.”

“Treatments like stem cell therapies to me are a great expenditure,” Greene said in the video she shared on X. “I think it’s great because it’s regenerative, it’s restoring, and it works on a cellular level.”

Greene, who left her seat in Congress midterm, said she did not have health insurance, which further enticed her to receive treatment abroad. Last year, Greene was reported to have a net worth of $22 million, up from $700,000 when she first entered office.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone from a staunch MAGA loyalist to a fierce critic of Donald Trump. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s really a shame…Americans spend anywhere from up to $27,000 a year for a family of four for health insurance, then they’ve got a $7,000 to $10,000 deductible on top of that,” said Greene.

“So there are a lot of people that are choosing to go outside of our traditional health insurance and healthcare system in order to have really good health and take care of themselves.”

While Greene clearly has the financial means to cover her medical expenses, her sentiment is in line with that of many Americans. Just under half of American adults struggle to afford health care costs, according to the latest KFF poll released in April.

Still, there’s seemingly not much Greene can do about that, save for her social media videos. The former MAGA superstar unceremoniously quit politics in January after she publicly fell out with the president, who dubbed her Marjorie “Traitor” Brown. Their feud ignited over Trump’s botched handling of the “Epstein files,” as well as his, in Greene’s eyes, abandonment of America First.

Greene had begun to break with her fellow Republicans even before that, blasting party leadership for failing to take action to curb health care costs last fall and revealing at the time that she was “absolutely disgusted” by it.

Just weeks after her clash with Trump, Greene announced she would resign in 2026.