MAGA Exile Flames ‘Weak’ Trump: ‘Shut Up B**ch’

Tucker Carlson thinks President Donald Trump is all talk.

The MAGA diehard-turned-exile tore into the 80-year-old president over his surrender to Iran in a two-hour sitdown with podcaster Jack Neel.

Carlson, 57, speculated that Trump decided to end the war he started because he could no longer escape the reality of rising prices.

“Trump is super sophisticated about certain things and, you know, obviously buffoonish in other ways, but he’s not stupid, and he’s not senile. It’s just not true,” he said. “I would love to think he’s senile and that’s why he did this. He’s not senile. And he understands that, you know, you can manipulate commodities markets and financial markets—and they have, they certainly have for a while—but not forever.”

Now that the U.S. and Iran have signed a deal to end the war, Carlson accused Trump of trying “to posture his way out of it” through menacing Truth Social posts—including one where he threatened to wipe out an entire civilization—that ultimately amounted to empty threats.

“After the 400th Truth Social, they reached the same conclusion that everyone on the globe reached, [which] was, ‘This guy’s not strong, he’s weak.’ Strong people don’t brag about how strong they are. They just punch you in the face,” he said.

Carlson went on to say that his father, a former boxer, taught him to fear people who “don’t say anything, just knock you cold” rather than those who “are like, ‘What’d you say? What’d you say? Say it again.’ You know, push you in the chest.”

“Trump is very much, ‘What’d you say?’” he said, before lobbing an expletive at the president. “Shut up, b---h. I don’t take you seriously. I’m not being mean, but like, come on.”

Tucker Carlson has turned his back on President Donald Trump over the Iran war. Al Drago/Getty Images

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The America First anti-interventionist turned on Trump after the U.S. waged war on Iran, sparking a bitter feud with the president.

In April, Carlson apologized to his viewers for “misleading” them into supporting Trump.

“You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional, that’s all I’ll say,” he said.

The president responded by launching broadsides against other former MAGA loyalists who dared criticize him.