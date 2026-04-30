Tucker Carlson Goes Nuclear on Trump: ‘You Have Failed’

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has gone nuclear on President Donald Trump without even uttering his name.

He was speaking on The Tucker Carlson Show on Thursday night, where he attacked calls for social media companies to prohibit criticism of the Israeli government.

The Iran-war skeptic then pivoted, suggesting that government actions were not in line with the America First imperatives that got Trump elected, claiming the president had lost touch with everyday Americans, and maybe even resented them.

Carlson and Trump in simpler times for their relationship. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“The motive here is dark. You would not ever treat people you cared about [like that]. This is how you treat people you hate, people you have contempt for, people you find inconvenient, annoying, whose mere presence you find grating.”

“You hate people like that,” Carlson added. “And there may be other reasons you hate them, but you certainly hate them because they are a reminder of how you have failed. You have not done a good job running this country. You don’t even care to try.

“You’d rather run the world or the empire. You don’t want to improve Baltimore. You don’t care about Gary, Indiana. Rural America makes you sick… Normal leaders would ask themselves, ‘Why are people mad? What are they dissatisfied with? How can I help them? They’re clearly in pain.’”

Carlson then switched the target of his rant from ‘you’ to ‘them,’ saying, “They’ve never looked inward once in 10 years.

Former Fox News Tucker Carlson has previously spoken out against Donald Trump's foreign policies, including those regarding Iran. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“And now they’ve reached the point of maximum frustration, where the biggest thing they’ve ever done, which is try to regime-change the Iranian government, and it hasn’t worked. That’s the biggest thing they’ve ever done.

“They staked everything on that. And you should just know that at this point, now that that’s not working out, they will not be mad at themselves.

Carlson has since split from Trump. Al Drago/Al Drago/Getty Images

“They’re gonna be mad at you for not liking it or appreciating it or for talking about it at all. Or for holding on to your outdated expectations about what life in this country was like then and should be now. ”

Carlson apologized for endorsing Trump on an episode of his podcast last week, saying, “we’ll be tormented by it for a long time… I will be, and I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people, and it was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say.”