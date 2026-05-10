MAGA Fans Revolt Over Trump Phone Disaster

The Trump family’s latest moneymaking scheme is coming back to haunt them.

Trump loyalists are growing heated after months of waiting for their “T1 phone,” despite already paying deposits for the Trump Mobile device, which was originally scheduled for release in August 2025. Nine months later, there is still no release date listed on the Trump Mobile website, the venture dreamed up by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump—even though reportedly almost 600,000 people have already put down a $100 deposit on the phone.

“Hey, Trump supporter here,” one man said in a now-viral TikTok video. “This one goes out to Don Jr. and Eric…where the f–k’s my phone? I ordered three, no four gold Trump phones in the summer.”

MAGA loyalists are fired up over their Trump phones. Screenshot/TikTo/TikTok

What’s more, the site states that pre-ordering the Trump phone “does not guarantee that a Device will be produced or made available for purchase,” according to Apple Insider.

“600,000 people got the Trump phone. Scratch that. 600,000 people ordered the Trump phone, put $100 deposit down on it, and never got it,” an X user who identifies as MAGA Cult Slayer wrote on X. “So where’s the $60 million Donnie?”

600,000 people got the Trump phone. Scratch that. 600,000 people ordered the Trump phone, put $100 deposit down on it, and never got it. So where’s the $60 million Donnie? — MAGA Cult Slayer🦅🇺🇸 (@MAGACult2) April 29, 2026

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

And, the T1’s release date is not the only thing that has changed. Initially, the phone was billed by Trump’s sons with the promise that it would be manufactured in the United States, with “MADE IN AMERICA” prominently displayed on the company’s website.

“You can build these phones in the United States,” Donald Trump Jr. told podcaster Benny Johnson last year. “Eventually, all the phones can be built in the United States of America. We have to bring manufacturing back here.”

There is still no release date. Trump Mobile

But the phrase was quietly scrubbed from the website just days later and replaced with the more modest claim that the phone was “brought to life right here in the USA” with “American hands.”

The T1 is now being marketed as “designed with American values in mind,” “shaped by American innovation,” and backed by “American teams helping guide design and quality.”

The Trump brothers have said they launched the phone company after concluding there was a lack of top-tier products on the market.

“We felt there was lackluster performance ... in the mobile industry, and so with Trump Mobile, we’re going to be introducing a higher package of products,” Don Jr., 47, said last year.