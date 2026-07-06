MAGA Firebrand Sparks Fresh McConnell Health Speculation

Sen. Mitch McConnell is facing a fresh round of scrutiny after a MAGA firebrand cast the revelation about his health crisis as a “national security issue.”

“I think this whole situation surrounding Mitch McConnell just became far more serious,” Kylie Jane Kremer, the executive director of the MAGA organization Women for America First, wrote in a lengthy post on X.

After McConnell’s office spent weeks dodging inquiries from the press about his health, an emergency personnel call revealed last week that the 84-year-old senator had received CPR following an apparent heart attack on June 14. His team later said that he has been recovering at a hospital.

Days after McConnell received CPR following an apparent heart attack, his wife, Elaine Chau, met with the Chinese vice president in Beijing. BRYAN WOOLSTON/REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

It then emerged that the Kentucky senator’s wife, Elaine Chao, 73, traveled to Beijing and met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng three days after McConnell’s hospitalization.

“What authority was Elaine Chao acting under when she met with a senior CCP while her husband, a sitting U.S. senator, was hospitalized following a reported medical emergency?” Kremer, 35, wrote, noting that Chao hasn’t held a government position since she stepped down as transportation secretary in the first Trump administration.

Chao resigned from her post on Jan. 7, 2021, a day after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, following the “Save America” rally organized by Kremer’s Women for America First organization.

“These questions are even more important because there are still serious unanswered questions about Senator McConnell’s condition,” Kremer wrote. Kylie Jane Kremer/X

“If Elaine Chao was representing the United States with authorization from the U.S. government, the State Department should say so,” Kremer wrote in her post, suggesting Chao’s meeting with Han could have run afoul of the Logan Act, which bars unauthorized private citizens from negotiating with foreign governments on behalf of the U.S.

Chao, who has been married to McConnell since 1993, has not commented publicly on her meeting with Han. But the Chinese embassy issued a press release saying the pair discussed continued cooperation between the two countries.

McConnell’s office and the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The timing of Chao’s visit adds to a growing list of questions McConnell’s aides have declined to answer since an EMS call made public last week revealed he had been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on June 14. Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America

“These questions are even more important because there are still serious unanswered questions about Senator McConnell’s condition,” Kremer wrote. “We still do not know the status of a sitting U.S. senator while his wife was meeting with the CCP.”

She concluded, “This is a national security issue. The American people deserve answers.”

McConnell’s office has provided few updates on the former Senate majority leader’s condition. His office said Thursday that he “continues to improve” and ”appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital,” the Associated Press reported.

But McConnell’s team has offered no details on whether he is conscious or who is currently running his office.

McConnell’s office revealed last week that the senator is in the hospital only after the Daily Beast asked a series of critical questions and published a story highlighting their refusal to disclose the senator’s whereabouts.