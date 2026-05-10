MAGA Freaks Out Over Pots Banged Outside Rumored Kash Hotel

The right wing is enraged after a group of protesters swarmed a hotel in Oregon where Kash Patel was rumored to be staying.

A crowd of demonstrators circled the Sentinel in downtown Portland on Saturday night following unconfirmed rumors that the FBI director was staying at the luxury hotel.

It remains unclear whether Patel, 46, was at the establishment, where rooms typically range from $100 to $300 a night. The Daily Beast has reached out to the FBI for comment. Regardless, protesters descended on the posh hotel carrying signs reading “Kash Patel is a failure and a creep” and “Kash Patel protects pedophiles”—a nod to the director’s heavily criticized handling of the so-called Jeffrey Epstein files. Protesters could be heard banging pots and chanting, “We don’t want you in our city, oink oink piggy piggy.”

Portland has previously been a hotbed for ICE protests. Screenshot/4kstreet/4kstreet

Crowds were gathered outside the Sentinel Hotel. Screenshot/4kstreet/4kstreet

A large police presence was also visible at the demonstration. The Daily Beast has reached out to Portland law enforcement to confirm whether any arrests were made.

It is not clear what organization was behind the protest, but that was of little concern to MAGA influencers, who quickly decried it as the far-left organization ANTIFA.

“WTF?! Violent Antifa MOBILIZED outside a Portland hotel where they claimed FBI Director Kash Patel was staying — called him a ‘fascist’ and REPEATEDLY made threats,” MAGA influencer Eric Daugherty shared with his over a million X followers.

“Mass arrests should’ve been made! They want to take out Kash because he’s EFFECTIVE.”

Menacing messages flooded X. Screenshot/X

Mario Nawfal, another right-wing political commentator, also took his outrage to X.

“An SJW lynch mob swarmed a Portland hotel last night, where they believed Kash Patel was staying,” he wrote.

Right-wing commentators decried the group of protesters as "ANTIFA." Screenshot//X

“Antifa was designated a domestic terror org by Trump last year, yet they’re still doing this sh*t. Portland may be more anti-American than Tehran.”

Oregon’s largest city has long been a hotbed for protests, most recently centered on an ICE facility and the presence of immigration enforcement agents in the city. But the social unrest apparently extends to Patel as well, who has no shortage of controversies.

Protesters held signs calling out Patel for his handling of the "Epstein files." Screenshot/4kstreet/4kstreet

Protesters chanted, "We don't want you in our city." Screenshot/4kstreet/4kstreet

Just last week, the FBI director reportedly opened a criminal leak investigation involving a reporter who published an embarrassing account of his alleged excessive drinking.

The story, which Patel countered with a $250 million defamation lawsuit, cited more than two dozen anonymous sources and described Patel as having a drinking problem so severe it could “threaten national security.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the embattled FBI director has been accused of using his powerful agency as a tool for revenge.