MAGA-Friendly Quarterback Declares Trump Movement Dead

Aaron Rodgers has pronounced the MAGA movement dead while tearing into President Donald Trump for failing to deliver on his campaign promises.

The 42-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has long had ties to the MAGA world, with his fervent anti-vax views bringing him into the orbit of MAHA leader Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s chosen health secretary.

But during an appearance on the Not Just Football with Cam Heyward podcast on Thursday, Rodgers declared, “There’s no MAGA movement.”

“There’s no ‘Make America Great Again’ movement because the guy you elected hasn’t done any of his campaign promises,” he told Heyward, his teammate.

“There’s been nothing but the obstruction of transparency with this entire administration,” Rodgers said. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Rodgers cataloged the ways he believes Trump, 80, has gone back on his word since campaigning to reclaim the White House in 2024.

“Trump gets into office running on all these policies. You know, he’s going to go after the swamp and go into Fort Knox and cut the vaccine stuff and not go into foreign wars and end the Ukraine stuff and... what’s actually happened?”—transparency in the Epstein files; Absolutely nothing,” he declared.

Rodgers argued, “There’s been nothing but the obstruction of transparency with this entire administration. Anybody who even liked Trump or thought that things would change. Like, this is a pro-Israel-first administration. And when you dig into it, that’s the uni-party. It’s: how many members of Congress are sponsored by AIPAC?”

The Super Bowl XLV winner at one point called FBI Director Kash Patel a “moron” and pushed back on being labeled a “Trumper.”

“They think because I’m a, uhh, you know, anti-vax that I’m like a right-wing conspiracy theorist, you know, Trumper,” he said. “And I’m like, I don’t trust anybody in politics. Maybe Ron Paul.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rodgers also criticized Barack Obama and Joe Biden, saying, “Politics is a total sham,”

“You think something’s going to actually change. You know... when Obama was president... everybody’s like, ‘Oh, there’s going to be hope and change for a better world.’ Like, is anything in the Black community gotten significantly better?” he asked Heyward, who is Black. “Did the Affordable Care Act make a major difference in the world besides being an extra tax, you know, for the rich? Is healthcare that much better in this country? And then Trump’s going to come in and drain the swamp and do something, and nothing happens, and nothing changes.”