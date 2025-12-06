MAGA Goon Forces Crowd to Cheer for Trump

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum had to remind a crowd of freezing Christmas-goers to deliver “lots of cheering” for the president and first lady.

“You’ve got an important job to do,” Burgum explained as he prepared a crowd for the arrival of Donald and Melania Trump for the 103rd National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The Thursday night event took place at the President’s Park, and was filmed for its later showing on MAGA-friendly channel Great American Family. Burgum took the stage an hour before the president to make sure everyone seemed suitably excited for the big event.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump participate in the 103rd National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the White House Ellipse on Dec. 4, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“I just came from backstage. The president and the first lady are arriving soon. Backstage, we have a tent filled with a group of national recording stars,” he said.

“The national television broadcast begins in just a few minutes, and now this is where all of you come in.”

Sounding much like a coach at halftime, 69-year-old Burgum continued to get his team of yuletide revelers riled up.

Burgum got up on stage and reminded the President's Park crowd that they would soon be broadcast on national television. ABC

“You’re here tonight. This incredible array of recording stars... They can’t wait to get here! You know who else is back there? Santa Claus is back there,” he enthused.

“And all of these folks back there, they want to hear from you. They want to know you’re ready to go. They want to know that you’re ready to be the live audience for a national television broadcast that everyone’s gonna see.”

After earlier noting that everyone was “bundled up” for the chilly evening, Burgum encouraged: “As a native North Dakotan, I know one thing. One of the best ways to stay warm at an outdoor celebration in December is lots of cheering and lots of clapping!

“So let’s hear your best right now. Let’s give it. What do you got? Are you guys ready for a show tonight?”

The 103rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony was broadcast on Great American Family, and featured an odd mix of music sets, silence, and speeches. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Burgum didn’t seem overwhelmed by the first cheer given by the crowd, and set them up for a second practice run.

“Oh, yeah. O, one more time. Even warm yourself up even more. Let’s go. Are you ready for a great show?” he asked again.