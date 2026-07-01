MAGA Guru Floats Deranged Plan After Trump’s SCOTUS Defeat

A leading MAGA mouthpiece has responded to Donald Trump’s Supreme Court defeat on birthright citizenship by suggesting the U.S. forcibly sterilize foreign visitors before letting them in.

Sean Davis, the CEO and co-founder of conservative outlet The Federalist, unloaded on social media after the court ruled 6-3 on Tuesday that Trump’s executive order stripping citizenship from the U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants was unconstitutional.

The justices held in Trump v. Barbara that children born on American soil to parents unlawfully or temporarily in the country are citizens at birth under the 14th Amendment, a principle the U.S. has honored for more than a century.

Davis was not happy—and that’s an understatement. In a lengthy X post, he accused Chief Justice John Roberts and Trump-appointee Amy Coney Barrett of choosing to “nullify the 14th Amendment and extra-constitutionally replace it with their own language.”

He then laid out his “ways forward.” Alongside packing the court and having red states refuse birth certificates to non-citizens, Davis proposed denying entry to all pregnant foreigners, denying entry to all female foreigners, and requiring “sterilization of all foreign visitors prior to entry.”

He capped the list with a call for “dissolution of the Union,” arguing that “a nation which can’t even restrict who gets to be a citizen isn’t a nation.”

Even his supporters felt he had gone too far. Former Trump White House lawyer Andrew Kloster replied, “Can you repost this without the crazy stuff like dissolving the union?”

Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, discussed the idea of banning pregnant foreign women from entering the country. Fox News

Davis is not a fringe figure. He co-founded The Federalist with Ben Domenech in 2013, took over as CEO in 2022, and in 2025 shared a $100,000 prize with his staff for the outlet’s coverage of the so-called Russia collusion “hoax.” He previously served as chief investigator for the late Senator Tom Coburn and advised Rick Perry’s presidential campaign.

The ruling was a stinging blow for the president, who became the first sitting commander-in-chief to attend Supreme Court oral arguments when he showed up in April. Chief Justice Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by the court’s three liberals and Barrett, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurring on separate grounds to make it 6-3. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

Trump vented on Truth Social that the decision was “too bad for our Country” but insisted Congress could “easily” end birthright citizenship through legislation. Legal experts counter that only a constitutional amendment could do so.

Davis was far from alone in his fury. A string of prominent MAGA figures melted down over the decision, with White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller branding it “one of the most destructive and outrageous decisions in the long history of the Supreme Court.”