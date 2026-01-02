MAGA Has Full Red Scare Meltdown Over One Word in Mamdani’s Speech

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s pledge to bring in the “warmth of collectivism” has triggered a hysterical meltdown among high-profile MAGA figures.

Mamdani’s inaugural speech Thursday capped off a triumphant year in which the 34-year-old rose from a virtual unknown to mayor of the largest city in the country, culminating in his vow to stick to the progressive platform that got him elected.

“We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism,” he told the crowd outside City Hall in Manhattan. “If our campaign demonstrated that the people of New York yearn for solidarity, then let this government foster it.

“Because no matter what you eat, what language you speak, how you pray, or where you come from, the words that most define us are the two we all share: New Yorkers.”

Progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders swore in Zohran Mamdani as New York City mayor during the ceremonial inauguration. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A number of MAGA and right-wing figures have since erupted over Mamdani’s reference to “collectivism,” sparking full-blown panic that Democrats are attempting to usher in communism with the new mayor.

“No, actually, we are Americans and we don’t believe in that s--t,” political commentator and podcast host Megyn Kelly posted on X.

Former North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker, President Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom, wrote: “Right out of Joseph Stalin’s 1928 playbook forcing ‘collectivism’ on the Russian people. Taking away the individual’s right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness (property) is communism in its purest form. America’s greatest threat now lies within.”

Steve Guest, a top Trump ally and former rapid response director for the Republican National Committee, added: “The quiet part is no longer said out loud. New York City embraces communism.”

Elsewhere, the official House Republicans X account had a similar meltdown, claiming New York had “officially fallen to a radical communist agenda” while sharing a clip of Mamdani’s remarks.

“Zohran Mamdani is openly declaring war on the self-reliance and grit that made our country great. If ‘rugged individualism’ is the enemy, then freedom is dead,” the account added. “Communism has to be defeated before there’s nothing left to save.”

Zohran Mamdani was officially sworn in as New York mayor at midnight on New Year's Day by New York Attorney General Letitia James at the Old City Hall subway station in a private ceremony, becoming the first to use the Quran while doing so. Amir Hamja-Pool/Getty Images

Mamdani—who has already been subjected to vile racist and Islamophobic attacks following his election victory—gave no indication that he plans to move away from his staunchly left-wing politics now that he is in office.

“We will govern without shame and insecurity, making no apology for what we believe,” Mamdani said. “I was elected as a democratic socialist and I will govern as a democratic socialist. I will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed radical.”