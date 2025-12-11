Rising Dem Star Welcomes War With ICE Barbie and Her Goons

Zohran Mamdani didn’t mince words when asked about Kristi Noem or her ICE-agent cronies. In an interview with MS Now (MSNBC) on Wednesday, the New York City mayor-elect hit back at the Homeland Security Secretary’s claim that he may have “violated the Constitution” by releasing a video informing migrants of their rights when approached by ICE agents. “I’m proud to inform people of their rights, and I can’t think of a more American thing to do than to speak about the protections that we all have under the law,” the Democratic Socialist said. Mamdani, 34, also said he was “prepared for any consequence” that came with “standing up [for] New Yorkers,” including arrest. He added that he would make it his goal to ensure that Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino—who has spearheaded volatile immigration raids in Chicago and other American cities—won’t make it to the Big Apple’s subway stations. “My responsibility is to do the work necessary to ensure that doesn’t take place... What I also told the president, is we have the NYPD here. We trust the NYPD to deliver that public safety, we do not need ICE and the National Guard to make that same case.” Noem’s veiled threat comes weeks after Donald Trump lavished praise on Mamdani during an Oval Office meeting. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Homeland Security Department for comment.