MAGA Host Lusts Over Elon Musk’s Robots in Odd TV Moment

Real America’s Voice host Gina Loudon fantasized about being massaged by one of Tesla’s humanoid robots “every single night.”

Loudon, the co-chair of Women for Trump 2020 whose son Bo is “best friends” with Barron Trump, spoke with radio host Steve Gruber about the potential for Optimus to some day carry out general purpose tasks around the house.

“I don’t know how you are at your house,” Gruber said Thursday on American Sunrise, “but I know at my house, I need like three of these Optimus robots.”

“Oh, please yes,” Loudon agreed.

Loudon eagerly awaits the day when Tesla's Optimus can give back rubs. CFOTO/CFOTO/Future Publishing via Gett

“I need the house swept, the dishes done, the dogs walked, the yard mowed, the leaves raked—whatever it is,” Gruber continued as Loudon responded affirmatively. “I think 10 years from now we’re going to have Optimus running around...cooking dinner, walking the dog.”

“I want ‘massage’ added to your list of chores of things that we’d like our home robots to do,” Loudon added, to Gruber’s approval. “They need to massage every single night.”

Tesla markets Optimus as a way to perform “unsafe, repetitive or boring tasks.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Tesla to see if the robots can learn how to perform massages.

Loudon has five children with former Missouri state senator John Loudon, whom she married in 1990. In 2013, they traded spouses with a polyamorous couple on the television show Wife Swap, but Gina was ultimately kicked out of her new house by a tattooed, part-time wrestler for being judgmental while John fretted about “dark forces” in his home. They didn’t finish taping.

Optimus robots handed out popcorn to promote the Tesla Diner in Los Angeles last month. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Regardless of the current situation in the Loudon household, it seems that the right-wing commentator’s Optimus dream is still a ways off.

The robot drew attention last month when some were installed at Elon Musk’s Tesla Diner in Los Angeles. They served popcorn then, but none were in operation at the establishment when a New York Times restaurant critic stopped in days later.