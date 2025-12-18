MAGA Hosts Say Trump’s Speech Was a Huge ‘Waste of Time’

President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters were not impressed by his primetime address to the nation.

“That was a waste of time,” host David Brody said during a Thursday segment of Real America’s Voice. “Where was the big reveal?”

Prior to the speech, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson predicted that Trump, 79, would announce war on Venezuela in his address.

Instead, Trump’s 18-minute address Wednesday night—which delayed the season finale of Survivor—was an attempt by the president to convince voters that, after nearly a year in office, everything was working great, at a time when negative sentiment about the high cost of living is becoming increasingly evident.

“If you’re going to say something from the White House, say something really important, not a campaign speech,” Brody continued.

In his speech, Trump emphasized that the country was “dead” before he became president and has now become the “hottest country anywhere in the world.”

One of the bar charts that only Fox News decided to run alongside Donald Trump's speech. Screengrab/Fox News

“It’s definitely a lull,” host Dr. Gina Loudon commented on Trump’s ramble, which one social media user noted had the president speaking at roughly 140 to 150 words per minute.

In a separate interview, she added that she thought the president should “come home” and focus on domestic issues following his election losses in November.

“If I were handling President Trump, I definitely would have had him in a room with an audience,” Dr. Loudon said, adding that when Trump doesn’t speak in front of an audience, he has “awful” energy, and that his “best asset” is his personality and “ability to relate to an audience.”

“It was a mess,” MAGA host commented on Trump's address to the nation. JIM WATSON/Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Trump delivered his speech from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House, rather than the Oval Office, which Brody noted was telling, suggesting the president would not make a “big announcement.”

“It was a mess,” host Terrance Bates added, joining the negative feedback that united the MAGA co-hosts.

Not only did the president speak, but he also rolled out a PowerPoint presentation that was aired only by Fox News, as other outlets refused to run it over missing citations on slides that claimed falling prices and a strong economy.

“It’s always good to see the president, but I was hoping for more,” Bates said.