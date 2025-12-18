Jasmine Crockett Finds New Insult for Trump After Bizarre Speech
One of Donald Trump’s fiercest political foes likened him to a shouty used car salesman after his end-of-year address to the nation. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas appeared on CNN on Wednesday night after Trump’s White House address, in which he kept the TV fact-checkers busy with rapid-fire boasts about his administration’s supposed accomplishments. Crockett was asked if there was any truth in Trump’s assertion that all of America’s economic problems could be blamed on former President Joe Biden. “There is no truth,” she replied, without hesitation. “And the American people are done with the con man. I mean, as he stood up today in front of the American people, he sounded like a used car salesman, like ‘Let me just shout it out! Buy what I’m selling! Yes, this is a lemon!’ Yes, he is selling nothing but lemons.” Crockett wasn’t alone in her criticism of Trump’s 18-minute White House rant. MS NOW host Jen Psaki said he’d been “extremely loose on facts.” She added, “He basically tried to shout his alleged accomplishments at the American people, as if that was going to convince them that they were all true.”