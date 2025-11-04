MAGA Immediately Trolls Dick Cheney’s Trump-Defying Daughter After His Death

Former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney became the target of vile MAGA abuse just minutes after the death of her father was announced.

Dick Cheney, the former U.S. vice president, died Monday night, his family revealed in a statement shared on Tuesday morning. “His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed,” the Cheney family’s statement read.

George W. Bush’s VP turned decisively against President Trump after he tried to overturn the result of the 2020 election. He appeared in an ad for his daughter’s re-election calling Trump a “coward.”

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” he said.

The ad did not stop Liz Cheney from losing the Republican primary in Wyoming after Trump had attacked her.

Liz Cheney, 59, became persona non grata in Trumpworld for taking on the president on a number of issues, including his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots.

MAGA has not forgotten. Just moments after her family’s statement was released, she was the subject of vile abuse. “Dick Cheney passed away. While a smart tactician, he spawned Liz Cheney and for that we know who will wait for him,” one X poster wrote, sharing a GIF of Satan insinuating a sexual position.

A poster who says they are a Navy veteran and devout Christian, tagged Liz Cheney and wrote: “In a good news on Election Day story. Darth Cheney is done. Hell has a new resident, right Liz Cheney.”

“Couldn’t take Liz with him I guess,” wrote another troll. ‘F--k Leftists’ added their tribute, writing: “Would like to offer condolences to Liz Cheney.......Actually no, f--k that horrid c--t.”