U.S. News

Elon Musk’s Latest Alleged Baby Mama Splits MAGA Influencers

PICKING SIDES

Ashley St. Clair has gained haters–and some supporters–in the MAGAsphere since claiming to have birthed Elon Musk’s 13th child.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Elon Musk leaves after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Blair House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
REUTERS
Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaBorder Czar Whines It’s Been ‘Hard’ to Find Undocumented Immigrants
Maurício Alencar
PoliticsRFK Jr. Got to Work Gutting CDC Staff on Day 1
Sean Craig
TrumplandHow Dare Elon Musk Label My 8-Year-Old Son a ‘Parasite’
Allison Quinn
MediaMusk Plays Favorites With Baby Mamas Amid Drama With Growing Brood
Amethyst Martinez
MediaMAGA Influencer Who Revealed Child With Musk Spills All on Relationship
Corbin Bolies