MAGA Loses It Over TV Icon Asking Newsom if He’s Too Handsome

MAGA is not having it with Katie Couric after she asked California Gov. Gavin Newsom if he is too good-looking to be president.

Couric, 69, asked Newsom on her podcast Next Question, “Do you have a Zoolander problem?” in reference to the 2001 comedy about male models.

She and Newsom, 58, laughed as Couric asked, “Are you just ridiculously good-looking as Vogue said? No, seriously, what do you do about that?” in reference to a Vogue profile on Newsom which described him as “embarrassingly handsome,” with “hair seasoned with silver.”

Couric admitted that Newsom, a leading Democratic presidential contender, is handsome. Next Question

“You don’t do anything about it because if you do something about it, then you’re bulls--ting people,” Newsom, a likely 2028 Democratic presidential contender, responded.

“You know what? I am who I am. It’s fine. You don’t have to like me. Or maybe you like a slick person, I don’t know. Whatever. It’s okay,” he continued.

“The reason why I brought it up... because you talked about being authentic and I think it sometimes works against you,” Couric continued.

MAGA was quick to attack Couric for her line of questioning.

“I’m 100% sure she would ask the same of @JDVance, naturally, of course,” conservative media personality Megyn Kelly said.

Kelly seemed to imply that Vance is as good-looking as Newsom. @megynkelly/X

“Close your eyes and picture Hunter Biden. They are the same guy. Confident, tone deaf and dumb,” conservative podcaster Adam Carolla posted on X.

Other MAGA figures just took issue with the media overall, even as Couric, a former Today show host, has been out of a role in traditional media for more than a decade.

“Gavin has a serious Beto (O’Rourke) problem in that the media infatuation with him doesn’t match the record or actual political viability,” Republican strategist Matt Whitlock said.

“Katie has the audacity to lecture people on what real journalism is. If [Jim] Acosta had an older sister…” Fox News fixture Joe Concha asserted.

“I am embarrassed on behalf of all journalists,” National Review correspondent Jim Geraghty wrote in an article. He did admit, however, that Newsom is attractive, writing that his record as governor is “well behind how handsome he is.”