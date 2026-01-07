MAGA Media Sites Hit Hard by Endless Civil Wars

Top conservative media sites have been hit hard as factional infighting tears apart Donald Trump’s MAGA base, according to reporting by Axios.

Bar the president’s social media platform, Truth Social, where Trump frequently unleashes with unhinged late-night posting sprees, all major conservative media sites saw a decrease in web traffic in November, compared to the year prior, the publication reported.

Over the past two years, monthly downloads of several prominent conservative media apps, including Truth Social and Newsmax, have declined overall, according to data from Apptopia, the outlet reported.

The apps and news sites have struggled as the cracks in Trump’s MAGA base have widened. The GOP’s political messaging has been complicated by highly public disputes among right-wing figures.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump's former cheerleader, has broken from the president over the release of the Epstein files. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

Unlike legacy media organizations, Axios noted, the pro-Trump media universe largely consists of smaller outlets and individuals that, aside from Fox News, lack the resources needed to sustain growth.

Over the past year, infighting among MAGA media personalities over issues such as the release of the Epstein files, the Israel–Gaza war, and U.S. military action in Venezuela, has splintered the MAGA media coalition and made unified messaging more difficult, Axios reported.

Public feuds following Trump’s return to office last year have eroded the collective influence that MAGA-aligned outlets once wielded, according to Axios. And in an embarrassing self-own, Trump also inadvertently drew attention to the issue by amplifying pro-MAGA social media accounts that appeared to be operated from outside the United States.

The president’s highly public feuds with his “first buddy,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and his once staunch ally Marjorie Taylor Greene became focal points within MAGA-aligned media, underscoring growing divisions inside the movement.

Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk had a very public clash in 2025. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

In a scathing rebuke of the Trump administration’s pre-dawn raid on Caracas on Saturday and the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Greene accused Trump of trying to gain “control over Venezuelan oil supplies that will ensure stability for the next obvious regime change war in Iran.”

Other high-profile MAGA personalities have publicly traded insults on social platforms.

On Tuesday, two Trumpworld figures were at each other’s throats when former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and disgraced lawmaker Matt Gaetz, whom Trump briefly nominated to head the Justice Department, traded barbs online.

Bongingo has also clashed with others in the Trump administration over how it has handled the release of documents related to the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Bongingo announced his resignation in December.