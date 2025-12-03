Trump, 79, Reposts Foreign Trolls Posing as MAGA Influencers in Embarrassing Self-Own

President Donald Trump appears to have leaned on foreign accounts masquerading as MAGA influencers to fuel his Truth Social meltdown.

He blasted out more than 160 posts in under four hours during an unhinged late-night Truth Social rant, often boosting X tweets from MAGA supporters.

MeidasNews was first to identify some of the Trump-supporting X posts as operating from outside the United States. Several appeared to present themselves as MAGA proponents despite displaying locations in South and East Asia, Europe, Eastern Europe, and India.

X

X only began displaying the information on Friday, when the Elon Musk-owned platform launched its new “About This Account” tool. The feature lets users see where an account is registered, when it was created, how often it has switched usernames, and how the app was downloaded.

The rollout immediately exposed that scores of high-profile MAGA and right-wing personalities on X were posting from overseas. Screengrabs captured by the Daily Beast confirm that some of the users Trump amplified Monday night were not U.S.-based.

Others are listed as being located inside the U.S. but carry a VPN warning, meaning that their real locations may be obscured.

Truth Social

Trump’s spree included a repost from X account @MilaJoy, which pushed the baseless claim that a former Nancy Pelosi aide admitted she had planned the Jan. 6 Capitol attack for two years.“Lock her up,” the post said. X lists the account’s location as the U.S., but flags it with a VPN warning.

“🇺🇸 MAGA 🇺🇸 AMERICA FIRST 🇺🇸 Trump 🇺🇸,” Mila Joy’s bio declares.

X

The president also boosted multiple posts from X account @NathanielSami, which has over 65,000 followers and regularly pumps out pro-Trump content, but according to X, is located in South Asia. Among the posts Trump re-shared were messages praising his hardline immigration policies as “good for America” and echoing his “America First” mantra.

Truth Social

“Trump fan #LoveTrump,” the account’s bio reads.

Another account boosted Trump’s deportation efforts, Victoria Byrne (@Thevictoria76). The account says in its bio that it is a #trump2024 conservative,” but it is actually located in South Asia, according to X’s new feature.

“REVERSE MIGRATION IS HERE!…Promises Made. Promises KEPT!” a post re-shared by the president read.

One user based in South Asia even declared Trump “the greatest president to ever live.”

X

“Donald Trump is not a Democrat, he’s not even a republican, he’s a movement!” the post by Caroline (@car_oline2001) said.

Meanwhile, dozens of accounts presenting themselves as MAGA loyalists have been revealed to be operating in other regions, including Russia and Nigeria.

The playbook isn’t new. Using fake accounts to boost political messaging is a tactic previously documented by experts, including the independent nonprofit Center for Information Resilience, which flagged this behavior during the 2024 election cycle.