MAGA Melts Down as ICE Cowboy’s Replacement Is Revealed

Some of MAGA’s most vocal online personalities blasted an oil and gas executive being considered to replace outgoing Sen. Markwayne Mullin after it was revealed he made political donations to one of President Donald Trump’s enemies.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was scheduled to bring Alan Armstrong to Mar-a-Lago on Sunday to meet with President Donald Trump and discuss plans to appoint Armstrong to the remainder of Mullin’s term when the senator takes over at the Department of Homeland Security, NOTUS reported.

The appointment, however, was not a done deal, especially in light of the fact that Armstrong donated $5,800 to former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger after he voted to impeach Trump.

The donation was likely to be among the topics discussed, according to NOTUS, but some MAGA diehards decided they’d already heard enough.

Republican Alan Armstrong upset members of President Trump's base by donating to a "Never Trumper." Williams

“Has anyone told President Trump that the Governor of Oklahoma is bringing a Never Trumper who donated to a rabid anti-Trump Congressman who voted to impeach him after J6 to meet with him?” influencer and activist Laura Loomer, who has 1.8 million followers, wrote on X.com.

“Hey @SenMullin what do you think about your Never Trump replacement?” she added. “Now would be a good time for you to speak up!”

X.com/Laura Loomer

Her post was shared by influencers including Vince Langman, who has 547,000 followers, and Sue Knows Best, who has 114,000 followers, along with dozens of other MAGA accounts with tens of thousands of followers.

Trump ally Roger Stone noted the timing of the donation and accused Stitt of being a “Republican in Name Only.”

“Alan Armstrong the Oklahoma Oil Man RINO Governor Stitt wants to appoint to the vacancy in the US Senate gave thousands of dollars to Trump enemy Little Adam Kinzinger AFTER the Jan 6 Fedsurrection,” he wrote to his 928,000 followers on X.com.

X.com/Roger Stone

Ryan Fournier, the co-founder of Students for Trump, also complained that Armstrong “donated thousands to Never-Trumper Adam Kinzinger after he voted to impeach Trump.”

Fournier has 1.2 million followers on X.com.

X.com/Ryan Fournier

The Daily Beast has reached out to Armstrong, Stitt, and the White House for comment.

Armstrong chairs the board of directors for the energy company Williams.

During meetings in Washington, D.C., he was one of three top names that Stitt presented to replace Mullin, the other two being senior adviser to the governor Dustin Hillary, and oil baron Harold Hamm, NOTUS reported.

Roger Stone called Governor Kevin Stitt a "RINO," or "Republican in Name Only." Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit via Getty Images

Under Oklahoma law, the eventual appointee must sign a sworn affidavit vowing to only serve out the remainder of Mullin’s current term, which ends in January 2027, and not seek re-election for a full six-year term.

Mullin, meanwhile, is on track to receive Senate confirmation to replace outgoing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem following a series of scandals at the department.