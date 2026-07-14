MAGA Melts Down as Worst States to Live in Are Revealed

Several MAGA and Republican figures are fuming over a list of the 10 worst U.S. states to live in, all of which are red states.

CNBC’s ranking factored in several “Quality of Life” issues, such as healthcare and reproductive rights, crime rates, air quality, civil rights laws, and inclusivity.

Based on this methodology, CNBC ranked Tennessee as the worst state to live in the U.S., followed by Texas, Indiana, Louisiana, Georgia, Utah, Missouri, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

Not only are each of these states led by a Republican governor and a GOP-controlled legislature, but every state in the top 10 also voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Tennessee was ranked the worst state to live in, in part due to its numerous anti-LGBTQ+ laws introduced by Gov. Bill Lee. Brian Snyder/Brian Snyder/Reuters

The list, published by CNBC on Saturday, has triggered a full-blown social media meltdown among Trump supporters and Republican figures, who made desperate and misleading claims to explain why the red states made the list.

“CNBC says the ability to kill unborn babies and engage in woke racism makes states better to live in,” top Trump ally Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, a conservative legal watchdog group, posted on X.

Pete Mundo, a conservative Kansas City radio host, added: “These are some of the highest in-bound migration states in the country, but because you can’t abort babies til month 9, and trans your kids at will, it ranks low on the CNBC rankings.”

MAGA Texas Rep. Brandon Gill also suggested the list is wrong based on the population growth some of the states have recorded. “If Texas was so bad, people wouldn’t be fleeing blue states in droves to move here,” Gill wrote.

The Texas lawmaker blasted the list to his 181,000 X followers. X/Brandon Gill

Ryan Fournier, co-founder of the group Students for Trump, described the list as “absolute bulls--t” on X.

“These states have some of the HIGHEST business rankings and the BEST economies in the entire country,” he posted. “If they are so ‘terrible,’ then why are Americans constantly fleeing blue states to move to them? I guess people just hate Tennessee and Texas so much that they can’t stop packing up their U-Hauls and relocating there!”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an on-again, off-again ally of Trump, also came to Tennessee’s defense after it had the dishonor of topping CNBC’s list.

“If Tennessee was really the worst state to live in, people wouldn’t be moving there in large numbers, which they are. Typical nonsense,” DeSantis wrote.

Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump have largely made up after the Florida governor challenged the president in the 2024 GOP primary. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

CNBC stated that it would place “increasing emphasis” on quality of life when compiling its rankings, rather than on how attractive a state is for business.

“Quality of place, especially investing in quality of place, is the top thing you can do for talent attraction and retention,” said Larry Gigerich, managing executive director of Ginovus in Indianapolis and chairman of the Site Selectors Guild.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office, which routinely mocks and ridicules Trump online, took delight in the GOP-dominated list of the worst states.

“Notice something in common? All led by Republicans—many suffering from California Derangement Syndrome,” the account posted.