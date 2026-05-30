Students for Trump co-founder Ryan Fournier was arrested on May 26 for allegedly punching a woman who tried to wake him. According to the alleged victim, a woman Fournier had been dating for two months, Fournier was “apparently intoxicated” and struck her in the face with a closed fist on waking. The right-winger started Students for Trump while at Campbell University and has since become the executive director of Radical Alert, a conservative activist group that claims to track political violence from the left. According to the affidavit, Fournier said, “I’ll kill everyone here” and “Do you want to die today?” during the attack. A witness, Fournier’s roommate, confirmed the victim looked like she had been struck in the face. This is not Fournier’s first brush with the law; the right-wing advocate was arrested in 2023 for allegedly striking his then-girlfriend in the face with a gun. Charges in that case were later dropped by the district attorney. On this latest charge, he has pleaded not guilty, and a hearing is scheduled for July 7. His attorney has not commented publicly on the incident.