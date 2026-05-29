Five Dead and Dozens Injured in Seven-Vehicle Crash

Five people have been killed and 34 others are injured after a bus crashed into multiple vehicles in Virginia. The pile-up occurred at around 2:35 a.m. on Interstate 95, when the bus failed to slow down ahead of a work zone and struck six vehicles, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the five victims were occupants of the cars hit by the bus. The injured were taken to local hospitals, with three reported to be in critical condition. Authorities said the crash remains under investigation and that charges are pending. It has not been disclosed who was on the bus or what the vehicle was being used for. Following the collision, around five miles of southbound Interstate 95 was closed on Friday morning, but two lanes later reopened. As of 10 a.m., a single lane remains closed at the crash scene, according to Kelly Hannon, a spokesperson for the Fredericksburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation, who spoke with The Washington Post.