Republicans’ Distrust of Science Is Affecting Their Health

At least one miner has emerged from a cave after monsoon rain trapped their group underground for more than a week. Seven gold miners became stuck in Laos during the downpour. Five of them were located and rescued, with two still missing. The miner, who has not been named, was saved on Friday, Rescue Volunteer for People said on social media. Lead rescue diver Mikko Paasi said it takes skilled responders about five hours to make the round trip to the miners’ location. “The environment is so hostile that anything can happen,” Paasi said. The rescue effort became drastic after five days of failing to pump the water out of the labyrinth, and even led the rescue team to consider teaching the miners how to scuba dive as a “last option,” Paasi said. CBS News reports that the option would have been so dangerous that they had to ask the Laotian government for immunity from charges in case any of the miners died in the process. It is not clear at the time of writing how the miner was rescued.
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- 1Miracle as Miner Is Freed After a Week Trapped in CaveMIRACLE RESCUERescuers even considered teaching the miners how to dive as a “last option.”
- 2Olympic Gymnast, 41, Dies in Car CrashGONE TOO SOONTributes have been posted to the athlete.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 3Heartbreaking Details of NHL Legend’s Death RevealedFAMILY FIRSTClaude Lemieux was last seen on Monday at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final.
- 4Top Trump Aide Quits the White HouseTRUMPWORLD EXITThe North Carolina native has worked within Trump’s orbit since 2020.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 5Republicans’ Distrust of Science Is Affecting Their HealthVAX NOT GOODThe study found vaccine rates alone didn’t go far enough to explain the gulf.
- 6Vomiting Virus Sweeps Across Majority of U.S.PUKE PATROLA fast-spreading virus is ripping through communities from California hiking trails to major metro areas.
- 7Five Dead and Dozens Injured in Seven-Vehicle CrashHIGHWAY HORRORThe crash occurred in the early morning hours.
- 8Russia Jails Disney Executive After Airport Baggage SearchNIGHTMAREThe manager was sentenced after a Russian court rejected a cannabis prescription defense.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide Gloss Delivers a Plump Pout Without the StingPLUMP IT UPMutha’s new lip plumper imparts a non-sticky, cushiony finish.
- 9Plane Forced to Land After Passenger Goes Into Labor DRAMA IN THE SKYThe woman gave birth five weeks prematurely.
- 10WHO Reveals ‘Huge’ Death Rate From Ebola OutbreakVIRUS CRISISHealth officials say armed conflict and displacement have made the outbreak harder to contain.
Olympic gymnast Gaël Da Silva, 41, has died in a car accident on May 26. No other details have been released about the fatal crash. Nicknamed “Gaou,” the French gymnast who competed at the 2012 London Olympics helped the team place eighth overall. Prior to this, he competed in the 2012 European Championship and won a Bronze medal for his floor exercise. Da Silva is remembered through his wife, Camille, with whom he shares three children: Hugo, 12, Jules, 9, and Lou, 6. Since the announcement of Da Silva’s passing, tributes have been posted on social media from other gymnasts. International Gymnastics Magazine stated, “We’re saddened to share that Gaël Da Silva, a 2012 French Olympian, passed away on May 26, 2026, at the age of 41. Rest in peace. RIP.”
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.
New details have emerged about NHL legend Claude Lemieux’s final hours following his death at age 60. The NHL Alumni Association announced Lemieux’s death on Thursday but did not disclose a cause. TMZ later reported that the four-time Stanley Cup champion died by suicide. According to the outlet, Lemieux was found around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning after family members became concerned that he had not returned home on Wednesday night. One of his sons reportedly discovered him in the rear warehouse of Andros Home, the furniture company Lemieux co-owned with his wife, Deborah. It remains unclear which of Lemieux’s three sons found him. The former NHL star is survived by sons Christopher, 37, Michael, 34, and Brendan, 30, as well as daughter Claudia, 29. His youngest son, Brendan, posted on social media to pay tribute to his dad. Alongside a photo showing the three generations of Lemieux men, he wrote, “I love you dad! My son’s favorite person is going to watch from above for a while. We will see you.” The ex-NHL player also shared another snap of his dad, and his son captioned: “His favorite person in the world.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
President Donald Trump’s special assistant and director of media affairs has said she is departing the White House to establish her own media booking and communications consultancy, Cornerstone Strategics. Sonny Joy Nelson, a staunch MAGA supporter, has worked with Trump since his 2024 campaign and has held communications roles within the president’s political orbit since 2020. The North Carolina native announced in March that she is pregnant with her second child, a baby boy due in October. “Sonny is the best media booker in the business—and it’s not even close,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who gave birth to a baby girl this month, said in a statement to Axios. “But, most importantly, she is well respected by everyone she works with because she’s a hard worker and a great person,” Leavitt added. Nelson told Axios that her firm is “inspired by Jesus as the cornerstone of my life” and that its goal is to “create media that not only looks good, but communicates something real and lasting.” Nelson is an outspoken Christian and an anti-abortion advocate. A replacement for Nelson’s role has not yet been announced. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Republicans’ Distrust of Science Is Affecting Their Health
Republicans’ distrust of the medical system is leading to a widening healthcare gap, a new study has revealed. Findings published in Nature Human Behavior used survey data gathered in 2024 to show two key stages: one in the 2010s and the second around the COVID-19 pandemic. “Part one is this gap starts to emerge in the 2010s, and it seems like it’s a byproduct of education polarization,” said the study’s co-author and University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, political science professor Neil O’Brian. “Folks without a college degree move to the right... That happens for a variety of reasons. Education is a pretty strong predictor of health.” The second phase emerged when typical indicators, such as education, failed to explain the differences in health outcomes. Vaccination rates didn’t completely explain it either, and instead, they found distrust has become baked into conservative populism. O’Brian added, “We turn to the survey data and show that people on the right are less likely to trust, engage, or use medicines to treat chronic illness relative to the left.” “People on the Right are less likely to go to their doctor, less likely to trust their doctor, less likely to think medicines to treat hypertension are safe and effective,” O’Brian added.
A nasty stomach bug is tearing through large swathes of the U.S. Wastewater surveillance data shows norovirus levels sitting in the “high” category nationwide, with infections now climbing particularly hard across the Northeast. The virus— dubbed the “winter vomiting disease”—has also hit hikers along Southern California’s famed Pacific Crest Trail of late, according to the Pacific Crest Trail Association. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 1,194 outbreaks between Aug. 1 and May 7. That is down from the previous season’s 2,534 outbreaks, though health officials say current levels remain consistent with historic averages. “At the national level, norovirus is still in the HIGH category due to high concentrations over the last 21 days,” Amanda Bidwell, scientific program manager at WastewaterSCAN, said. Health experts say several strains are now circulating, including GII.17, a mutated version that has overtaken older variants and caused roughly 75 percent of U.S. outbreaks during the 2024–25 season. “The newer variant isn’t more contagious in and of itself,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Linda Yancey said. “It can spread more easily because fewer people have partial immunity to it.”
Five people have been killed and 34 others are injured after a bus crashed into multiple vehicles in Virginia. The pile-up occurred at around 2:35 a.m. on Interstate 95, when the bus failed to slow down ahead of a work zone and struck six vehicles, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the five victims were occupants of the cars hit by the bus. The injured were taken to local hospitals, with three reported to be in critical condition. Authorities said the crash remains under investigation and that charges are pending. It has not been disclosed who was on the bus or what the vehicle was being used for. Following the collision, around five miles of southbound Interstate 95 was closed on Friday morning, but two lanes later reopened. As of 10 a.m., a single lane remains closed at the crash scene, according to Kelly Hannon, a spokesperson for the Fredericksburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation, who spoke with The Washington Post.
A Moscow judge has sentenced a Walt Disney Company manager to 2.5 years in prison on drug smuggling charges after THC-infused gummies were found in his luggage. Russian state media reported on Friday that Daterao Jugal Sudhir, 46, flew to Russia from Qatar in January 2026 and was detained at the airport after the gummies were found during a routine baggage inspection. He said the gummies had been prescribed by a doctor in the U.S. following brain surgery. According to his LinkedIn profile, Sudhir has worked as an Enterprise Program Manager at The Walt Disney Company since 2019 and is based in New York. He has been identified as an Indian national, and it is unclear whether he also holds U.S. citizenship. The verdict was handed down by Judge Anna Sotnikova, who in 2022 sentenced American basketball player Brittney Griner to nine years in a penal colony after she was detained at a Moscow airport for possessing a vape containing hash oil. She was released in a prisoner exchange in December 2022. The Daily Beast has reached out to Disney for comment.
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As someone who is physically addicted to lip balm but also staunchly opposed to sticky lip gloss, it’s safe to say that I’m a tough critic when it comes to lip formulas. Despite my dependency on an emotional support lineup of lip balms, oils, and treatments, I’m surprisingly discerning—especially during the summertime, when thick, tacky glosses somehow manage to attract every strand of hair within a five-mile radius.
Like many of us, I’m also constantly trying to create the illusion of a fuller pout, but I don’t always have the time, patience, or upper-body strength to execute a full overlined lip routine complete with matte liner, strategic shading, and a lacquered gloss topper.
Fortunately, Mutha’s new peptide-powered lip gloss streamlines the multi-step process, delivering skincare-level plumping ingredients, a sheer wash of color, and a non-sticky high-shine finish in a single swipe.
Known for its cult-favorite body butters and anti-aging body care, this new launch marks Mutha’s first foray into color cosmetics. The new Pucker Up Lip Plump Gloss is infused with Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, a collagen-supporting peptide known for its smoothing and plumping benefits, along with hydrating hyaluronic acid to help keep lips soft, moisturized, and juicy for hours.
The formula has a lightweight, cushiony texture that leaves lips looking visibly fuller and healthier while still feeling nourishing and comfortable to wear throughout the day. Unlike conventional plumping glosses that rely on circulation-boosting irritants like peppermint oil or chili pepper-derived capsicum to temporarily swell the lips, Mutha’s plumping gloss is completely sting-free.
The new gloss is available in three sheer, wearable shades: Almond Mom, a warm nude; Not So Vanilla, a flushed pink; and Talk Cherry To Me, a juicy sheer red that delivers the perfect bitten-lip effect. If you’re looking for a fuss-free lip plumper that also doubles as a hydration-boosting balm, consider your search over.
A flight from Tel Aviv to New York was forced to make an emergency diversion after a pregnant passenger went into labor mid-flight. The El Al aircraft landed in Rome, Italy, where the woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital in a nearby suburb of Ostia. She gave birth to a baby girl several hours afterward, with the child arriving five weeks prematurely. During the incident, a fellow passenger contacted Rabbi Shalom Ber Hazan, the Chabad emissary in Rome, to alert him and arrange support for the Jewish couple through the local community. Rabbi Hazan’s wife, Chani Hazan, then traveled from Rome to Ostia to visit the new mother, bringing her kosher food and staying at the hospital to provide assistance and support. “It was very special how the community rallied to support this family,” Hazan told Chabad.org. The New Jersey family is receiving additional support from the Jewish community in Rome as they navigate their return to the United States with a new family member, Chabad.org reported. “It was incredible to see that in action today, and it’s special to have played a small part in this very unique story,” Hazan told the outlet.
The World Health Organization has revealed that the death rate for the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is a devastating 30 to 50 percent. Speaking to reporters in Geneva on Friday, Anaïs Legend of the WHO’s high threat pathogens team called the death rate “huge,” and said it means “five out of 10 people are likely to die.” The organization has recorded 10 confirmed and 223 suspected Ebola deaths in the DRC since the outbreak was declared on May 15, out of more than 1,000 confirmed and suspected cases. It’s the country’s 17th recorded Ebola pandemic since the disease was first identified in 1976. The death rate has averaged 50 percent across all outbreaks, according to the WHO. On Friday, the organization’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, planned to travel to the outbreak epicenter in north-east Ituri province, a mineral-rich region fought over by armed groups. Conflict and displacement have made containment harder, Tedros said Thursday, as he called on the warring parties to declare a ceasefire until the outbreak is over.