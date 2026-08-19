MAGA Melts Down at CNN Over Brother of Trump’s Blonde Aide

MAGA loyalists threw a meltdown after CNN interviewed the kin of President Donald Trump’s adoring aide.

Preston Harper, the estranged brother of Natalie Harp, appeared on CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront Tuesday night as Trump’s “human printer” was thrust into the spotlight by a Democratic senator.

Preston revealed that Natalie’s obsession with her 80-year-old boss likely stems from their Christian upbringing, with their mother teaching them that “American exceptionalism was the correct way of looking at things—that the United States is the boss of the world.”

Natalie Harp’s brother, Preston, said there is no way his sister is physically attracted to the president. CNN

“I think my sister unfortunately didn’t break out of that delusion my mom raised us with,” he said.

“Trump is everything my mom taught us to respect. I think that’s where her infatuation with Trump comes from, honestly, because I don’t think it’s a physical attraction. Let’s get real.”

Preston also speculated that Trump likes keeping Natalie around because he enjoys the attention.

Harp is ever-present by President Donald Trump's side. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Trump’s best friends are people who are his fan club,” he said. “That’s probably why he likes her. And, like, she’s good-looking. She’s got a good personality... She thinks that he saved her life, so, like, somebody living with that kind of gratitude, that must feel pretty good.”

The interview sent MAGA devotees into a tailspin. Right-wing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer led the charge, calling the media “desperate” for covering Harp.

Laura Loomer on X

“According to the media, being loyal to your boss is an ‘unhealthy obsession’. Everyone should wish they had an executive assistant as dedicated as Natalie Harp. Natalie is great. These stories will only make POTUS like her more. The media is beyond desperate,” she wrote on X.

Andrew Pollack, a conservative activist, said the “left-wing media is obsessed with Natalie Harp.”

“This segment is disgusting — airing private family drama to smear a hardworking woman who’s accomplished a lot in the face of real adversity,” he said. “I stand with Natalie.”

Andrew Pollack on X

A Trumpy X user who goes by Tiffany similarly said, “This is one of the more disgusting segments @CNN @OutFrontCNN has ever done. I need a shower after watching this filth.”

“The way they’re attacking bone cancer survivor Natalie Harp is low even for CNN standards. Her brother hasn’t been in her life for years. This is a lie. He doesn’t know s--t!” she added. “These people make me so sick.”

Another MAGA-friendly X user named Doug Powers said, “This might be the most pathetic thing CNN has ever done, and that’s a high bar to clear.”

Doug Powers on X

An X account that identifies as a “3x Trump voter” also wrote, “Erin Burnett and CNN decided to randomly interview Natalie Harp’s estranged brother to dig and try to find controversy after Jon Ossoff’s disgusting comments. Another new low for CNN, they truly are disgusting. You can’t hate the media enough.”

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ossoff, the Georgia senator, sparked a media frenzy after he name-dropped Natalie during a re-election campaign rally in Atlanta.

Natalie earned the moniker “human printer” by following Trump around and fulfilling his every request, including fetching merchandise, performing Google searches, printing stories from right-wing websites, and suggesting possible Truth Social posts. She is ever-present by the president’s side.

“He doesn’t want to do the job,” Ossoff said of Trump. “He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie.”