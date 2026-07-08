Politics

Trump’s Blonde Companion, 34, Spotted Lurking at High-Powered Summit

STANDING BY

The president’s “human printer” joined him for a bilateral meeting in Turkey.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

President Donald Trump’s adoring aide didn’t stray too far as he met with world leaders at a high-level summit in Turkey.

Natalie Harp, the president’s 34-year-old “human printer,” was part of his posse at a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of State Marco Rubio next to him, as U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (not pictured) alongside the NATO leaders summit at the Bestepe Presidential Compound, in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Natalie Harp is known as the president's “human printer.” REUTERS

Trump, 80, was joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as they discussed the war in Ukraine with Zelensky.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alongside the NATO leaders summit at the Bestepe Presidential Compound, joined by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Natalie Harp wore a blue and white dress during a bilateral meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Seated behind them was Harp, who was captured in the background just feet away from Trump.

Harp, a onetime anchor and host for the right-wing news network One America News, has no official title but has long been glued to Trump’s side.

She earned her moniker “human printer” by following Trump around, fulfilling his every request, including fetching merchandise, performing Google searches, printing stories from right-wing websites, and suggesting possible Truth Social posts.

Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

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