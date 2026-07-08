Trump’s Blonde Companion, 34, Spotted Lurking at High-Powered Summit

President Donald Trump’s adoring aide didn’t stray too far as he met with world leaders at a high-level summit in Turkey.
Natalie Harp, the president’s 34-year-old “human printer,” was part of his posse at a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday.
Trump, 80, was joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as they discussed the war in Ukraine with Zelensky.
Seated behind them was Harp, who was captured in the background just feet away from Trump.
Harp, a onetime anchor and host for the right-wing news network One America News, has no official title but has long been glued to Trump’s side.
She earned her moniker “human printer” by following Trump around, fulfilling his every request, including fetching merchandise, performing Google searches, printing stories from right-wing websites, and suggesting possible Truth Social posts.