Trump’s Blonde Companion, 34, Spotted Lurking at High-Powered Summit

President Donald Trump’s adoring aide didn’t stray too far as he met with world leaders at a high-level summit in Turkey.

Natalie Harp, the president’s 34-year-old “human printer,” was part of his posse at a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday.

Natalie Harp is known as the president's “human printer.” REUTERS

Trump, 80, was joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as they discussed the war in Ukraine with Zelensky.

Natalie Harp wore a blue and white dress during a bilateral meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Seated behind them was Harp, who was captured in the background just feet away from Trump.

Harp, a onetime anchor and host for the right-wing news network One America News, has no official title but has long been glued to Trump’s side.