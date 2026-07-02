Trump’s Highest-Paid White House Staff Revealed

The annual salaries of President Donald Trump’s top brass have been revealed.

Regular faces such as White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt are all among the top earners, but aren’t taking home as much as key “detailees” on assignment from other parts of the government, NOTUS reports.

The 2026 Annual Report to Congress on White House Personnel showed that White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud director Scott Brady, and deputy director of the White House Crypto Council Harry Jung—both detailees—were in a top bracket pulling in more than any other White House staffers at $197,200.

Stephen Miller has not had a pay rise. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

It puts them $2,000 ahead of many of the administration’s most familiar faces, such as Leavitt, Miller, Wiles, as well as communications director Steven Cheung, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan, and Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino Jr.

All earn $195,200, meaning none of them have had a pay rise in the last year.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has not had a pay rise. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

That comes despite their boss, Trump, being known to have supercharged his own wealth since returning to the White House last year.

Citing Trump’s 927-page mandatory financial report, the BBC reported that he scooped up $1 billion through cryptocurrency in the first year back alone.

His total income last year was listed as $2.2 billion, a far cry from his 2024 earnings of $600 million.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has not had a pay rise. Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images

When Trump was asked by reporters on Wednesday what had caused the huge spike in wealth, he said, “You know why I’m profiting, because the stock market’s going up, everybody’s profiting.

“I don’t get involved in my personal [finances], we have funds that run my money. I’ve made a lot of money before I became president, and they invest my money, and I don’t talk to them.”

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has not had a pay rise. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

“Neither the president nor his family has ever engaged—or will ever engage—in conflicts of interest,” White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly told the BBC.

“All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people—and any so-called ‘reporters’ pushing otherwise are recycling the same, tired, false narrative that Democrats and the legacy media have been pushing for a decade.”

Among the next-biggest earners in the White House was “Trump’s human printer,” Natalie Harp, who earns $150,000 annually.

White House aide Natalie Harp is among the biggest earners in the White House. She has also not had a pay rise. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

She is understood to use a mobile printer to turn things on a screen into pieces of paper for him to consume, and her brother says she has an “infatuation” with Trump.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, her brother Preston said, “The way my sister interacted with and treated my dad throughout the years, it was like she wished she had a different dad.”

He added, “While much of the media has focused on questioning whether her relationship is something scandalous, that is not where my mind goes personally. Maybe it is because I just can’t imagine something like that, but to me this is 100 percent an infatuation based on an unfortunate shared ideology of U.S. exceptionalism.”

She maintains the same salary as last year.