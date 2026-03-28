MAGA Melts Down at Media Coverage of Democrat’s Ethics Scandal

MAGA is furious with NBC News over a social media post on its reporting of Florida Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s ethics scandal.

On Friday, a House Ethics subcommittee found Cherfilus-McCormick guilty of 25 ethics charges, stemming from allegations that she stole millions in federal relief funds and partially funnelled that to her congressional campaign. Several House Democrats have since called for her resignation.

The House Ethics Committee found the Florida Congresswoman to have violated several codes. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

MAGA, which has made uncovering fraud a substantial part of its platform, is fuming over the fact that NBC did not include her party in the outlet’s social media post, but the right-wing personalities have hardly discussed the details of Cherfilus-McCormick’s charges in their complaints.

“NBC News isn’t saying she is a Democrat. When there’s a scandal with a Republican, the party affiliation is always in the headline,” recently ousted Kennedy Center boss Richard Grenell ranted on X.

@RichardGrenell/X

“Thanks guys. What party is she from again?” Fox News fixture Joe Concha complained.

“What party is she from, @NBCNews? Seems relevant,” Amy Curtis, writer for the right-wing outlet Townhall, said.

“There’s fraud in Minnesota, fraud in California, and fraud right here inside the halls of Congress. Notable that @NBCNews omitted that she’s a Democrat in their headline,” MAGA Arizona Congressman Eli Craine lamented.

@RepEliCrane/X

The first sentence of the news article, however, states that Cherfilus-McCormick is a Democrat.

The Daily Beast reached out to NBC News for comment.

In other social media posts highlighting fraud scandals in Congress, NBC News has also not included the party’s political affiliation in their social media captions.

“Disgraced former Rep. George Santos has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identity theft. He faces at least 2 years in prison,” read one 2024 social media post about the former Republican Congressman.

“Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has been convicted of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign contribution in 2016 from a Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire,” another post about the former GOP Congressman in 2022 stated.

President Donald Trump has pardoned several fraudsters throughout his two presidencies.

Trump made Alice Marie Johnson, who had been convicted on 8 federal counts related to her participation in a cocaine trafficking organization, the "White House Pardon Czar." SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

In total, the president across both his terms has granted clemency to more than 70 allies, donors, and others convicted in fraud cases, according to analysis from The New York Times. That includes the commutation of Santos’ sentence after he was convicted of wire fraud and identity theft.