MAGA Melts Down on Right-Wing TV Over Trump’s War

Donald Trump’s coalition is fracturing over his war on Iran.

During the latest episode of Human Events on the MAGA-coded network Real America’s Voice, host Jack Posobiec was flooded with viewers writing in to voice their disgust over Trump and Israel’s war, which has entered its fifth week.

Posobiec, a senior editor at the conservative news site Human Events and a Turning Point USA host, had prompted viewers to respond to his “question of the day,” which read: “What is your take on the military operation in Iran at the one-month mark?”

Posobiec rose to notoriety for pushing the debunked “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory. Screenshot/Rumble /Human Events

“Dorian. Age 38,” Posobiec read. “Hate this war. Feel like it is destroying Maga and the coalition that was built. If he doesn’t pivot fast, the Dems will win the house for the next four years.”

The sentiment was largely negative, with dozens of users who identified as conservatives and Trump fans writing in comments such as “I voted for Trump, and I want my vote back” and “I’m done voting period.”

Others lamented that the president, 79, is “destroying MAGA,” that gas prices were surging, and that Democrats would take back the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections.

(

“Lot of questions out there, lot of emotions. And it’s understandable,” said Posobiec, who rose to notoriety for pushing the debunked “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory, which alleged that Hillary Clinton and other leading Democrats were running a pedophile ring.”

Other influential members of Trump’s party have echoed similar sentiments. Earlier on Monday, MAGA congressman Tim Burchett, 61, cautioned that Trump could lose his own party over the war, which has killed at least 13 U.S. servicemembers so far.

“I don’t think there’s a will for a ground conflict between America and Iran,” Burchett told NewsNation. “I know a lot of Republicans don’t support that, and I know all the Democrats won’t support it.”

Trump launched "Operation Epic Fury" at the end of last month. The White House/via Reuters

When pressed on whether that could become a political problem within the GOP, Burchett did not dodge the question. “I think it is,” he said, before adding, “I don’t think we’re there yet.”

Meanwhile, reports are swirling that the U.S. is preparing for potential weeks of ground operations in Iran, with options that could include Special Operations raids and conventional infantry.