MAGA Melts Down Over ‘Christian Discrimination’ After Catholic-Bashing NBA Player Fired

President Donald Trump’s supporters are in full-on meltdown mode after an NBA player was cut for posting a series of unhinged rants about religion.

The Chicago Bulls announced Monday they had “waived guard Jaden Ivey,” effectively terminating his current contract “due to conduct detrimental to the team.”

Ivey, who had only joined the Bulls earlier in February, was cut after he shared a series of unhinged Instagram tirades, each lasting more than half an hour, in which he spouted off about religious topics.

Many rushed to claim that Jaden Ivey was cut for “being a Christian.” X/Dana Loesch

In one video, Ivey slammed the NBA for celebrating the LGBTQ community as a defiance of Christian “righteousness.”

In comments under another, he reportedly told one viewer that “Catholicism is a false religion,” adding that “it is not the true Doctrine of Christ,” and that it “does not lead to salvation in Jesus Christ.”

Calls of “Christian discrimination” erupted after Jaden Ivey was cut from the Chicago Bulls. X/Morgan Victoria

The MAGA world swiftly came to Ivey’s defense, accusing the NBA of discriminating against Christians, despite Ivey’s posts discrediting far and beyond the largest Christian denomination in the world.

“We live in a world that hates Christ, and those who believe in Him, but that’s to be expected,” Riley Gaines, a conservative pundit and anti-trans activist, wrote on X. “Just as He was persecuted, so will we be. Consider me a Jaden Ivey fan.”

Sean Davis, founder of pro-Trump news site The Federalist, also confusingly claimed that “they fired Jaden Ivey for being Christian,” and that “the conduct they are claiming is detrimental is “Christianity.”

Conservative social media activist Robby Starbuck was also quick to jump into the fray. “We need to be VERY clear,” he wrote.